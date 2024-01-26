Lay Off hard! Microsoft cuts 1,900 gaming positions

#Lay #hard #Microsoft #cuts #gaming #positions

Microsoft announces layoffs of 1,900 people in its video game division After only 3 months of acquiring Activision Blizzard

This story Phil Spencer, the CEO of the Microsoft Gaming division himself revealed this matter. that the company must adjust its strategy and plans for 2024 and beyond to suit its cost structure By reducing the number of employees by 1,900 positions from a total of approximately 22,000 positions.

At the same time, Blizzard President Mike Ybarra also announced that he would be leaving the company, along with Allen Adham, the team’s lead designer. That makes Survival game projects like “Odyssey” that they were currently developing has been officially cancelled. by the developers involved It will be moved on to other Blizzard projects.

At the same time, Mr. Spencer confirmed that the employees who were laid off were They have been instrumental to the success of Activision Blizzard, ZeniMax, and Xbox, and will be fully compensated by the company. from having to be affected this time

Source: IGN