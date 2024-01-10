Lazio Roma vs. AS Roma tip, forecast & odds 10.01.24

#Lazio #Roma #Roma #tip #forecast #odds #10.01.24

The quarter-finals are taking place in the Coppa Italia and the clubs are now slowly but surely in sight of the final. A special game is now taking place at the Stadio Olimpico, the Derby della Capitale.

The bookmakers’ Lazio vs. AS Roma forecast could hardly be any closer. According to the betting providers, there is no favorite in this duel. Both are rated almost identically. And that despite the fact that the pendulum has recently swung a little towards Laziali in terms of form.

Lazio Roma – AS Roma odds | 3 top tips

But Roma has a tactical fox on the bench. Someone who has already achieved very good results in cup competitions with the Giallorossi, namely José Mourinho. This is one of the reasons why our Lazio Roma vs. AS Roma tip is that the guests do not lose and fewer than 3.5 goals are scored.

Lazio Rome – Statistics & Current Form

Lazio Rome won the dress rehearsal for the cup derby. On Sunday there was a lackluster, but ultimately deserved, 2-1 away win at Udinese Calcio in Serie A. The team now wants to build on that, especially the result. A lot of things haven’t worked according to plan so far when it comes to Laziali’s season, but the team is even ahead of the Giallorossi in the table. Admittedly, the tide only turned in the last game.

The truth is that Lazio still doesn’t play very good football. Specifically, there is a problem with the structure, which is actually a strength of Sarri teams. Things are also not looking good when it comes to goals. While the defense actually works well, only slightly allowing too much, the offense has its problems. A good example is that Ciro Immobile, as his team’s best shooter, has only scored four times in Serie A.

In general, there are some technically good players on the offensive, but no one who can establish the connection between the midfield and the attacking line, play the deadly pass regularly and also from a dynamic point of view. But things got a little better in the last few games seven goals were scored in the last three games in the league. These games were all won, albeit against relegation candidates.

Lazio Rome wants to confirm the trend

Lazio only lost one of the last six games in the league, that was against Inter. And yet the Lazio Roma vs. AS Roma odds do not show any role as favorites for the home team. This is also due to the previous encounters with the top teams. The Inter game was mentioned, the league derby ended 0-0, against Milan it was 0-2 and against Juventus it was 1-3. Only Naples, the struggling champions, were able to defeat the Sarri team.

Things went better defensively in home games than away this season, and more points were scored on average. Maybe that will be a clue. And we don’t want to give the impression that Lazio Rome is having a bad season, after all, the team is in the round of 16 of the Champions League. To date, only a little more would have been possible.

Based on all the signs, our tip before the game Lazio Rome against AS Roma is that the guests do not lose the game and fewer than 3.5 goals are scored in total. You can find current information about the Bet365 bonus at Wettbasis!

Predicted Lazio line-up:

Provedel – Hysaj, Romagnoli, Casale, Marusic – Rovella, Guendouzi, Kamada – Zaccagni, Felipe Anderson, Castellanos

Injured and suspended Lazio players:

Last games of Lazio Rome:

AS Rome – Statistics & Current Form

AS Roma was in action in Serie A at the weekend and only played 1-1 at home against Atalanta. Coach José Mourinho’s team is currently not in its best form can only win one of five league games. And that even though the numbers don’t look that bad at the moment. However, there is a bit of a lack of penetration at the front and a few too many mistakes are made here and there in defense.

But the statistics can also be turned in the other direction: Roma only lost two of the last eleven games. There were one or two draws too many, but overall everything doesn’t look too bad. It would be important for Roma to get the last percentage points, then things could go further up in Serie A.

At the moment there is a bit of a lack of peace and quiet. Throughout the club. Because José Mourinho’s future is open, he could leave the capital club in the summer. There will be some questions that need to be answered in the coming weeks. Mourinho himself would gather arguments if he prevails in this cup game.

AS Roma: No clear forecast

In general, Roma didn’t have such a bad record with 31 goals in 19 games. But the discrepancy between home and away games is enormous. There were 22 goals in home games, only nine away. It remains to be seen what impact this will have on this game, in which we are the away team but playing in the home stadium. The Lazio Rome vs. AS Roma betting odds show that the bookmakers are not expecting a high-scoring game.

What you have to attribute to the guests is a special talent for knockout games. AS Roma have already won an international title with Mourinho, know what they have to do in critical situations and don’t lose their nerve. That’s why our value tip before the game Lazio Rome against AS Roma is that the guests will ultimately move into the semi-finals.

AS Roma’s expected line-up:

Rui Patricio – Kristensen, Llorente, Mancini – Karsdorp, Pellegrini, Cristante, Paredes, Zalewski – Dybała, Lukaku

Injured and suspended AS Roma players:

Last games of AS Roma:

Our Lazio Rome – AS Roma tip in the odds comparison 01/10/2024 – 1/X/2

Lazio Rome – AS Roma Direct comparison / H2H balance

In total, both faced each other in 169 duels. AS Roma is currently ahead, has 61 wins, but hasn’t even managed to score a goal in the last three games. However, all derbies during this time were very close, one game ended 0-0, two with a 1-0 win for Laziali.

Statistics highlights for Lazio Roma vs AS Roma

Betting base forecast & Lazio Roma – AS Roma tip

A derby always has special attractions, and that also applies to this knockout duel in Rome. Judging by recent results, Lazio may have a slight advantage, but Roma are a clever team with plenty of experience in such games.

Key-Facts – Lazio Rom vs. AS Rom Tipp

Lazio Rome has recently won three league games in a row

Roma have only won one of their last five league games

The “guests” failed to score three times in a row in the derby

Based on all the signs, our tip before the game Lazio Rome against AS Roma is that the guests will not lose and fewer than 3.5 goals will be scored.

