LDF starts hartal in Idukki; Governor in Thodupuzha at 11.30: SFI says black flag will be hoisted – Hartal in Idukki

Thodupuzha ∙ Idukki district hartal announced by LDF started today while Governor Arif Muhammad Khan was in the district today. The hartal is from 6 am to 6 pm in protest against the Governor not signing the Land Amendment Bill. The Governor will reach Thodupuzha at 11.30 today for the pre-arranged program of the Businessmen’s Coordination Committee. LDF Idukki district convener KK Sivaraman said that they will not stop the governor, but SFI has announced that they will hold a black flag protest.

Sunny Paimpilli also said that the Governor will be participating in the event. Heavy security has been put in place based on reports that there may be a protest against the governor. 500 police officers have been appointed in Thodupuzha. The LDF hartal in the district from 6 am to 6 pm is against the governor’s stance of not giving permission to the Land Amendment Act of 1960. LDF’s Raj Bhavan March is also today for the same reason.

The Governor is coming to Thodupuzha to inaugurate the ‘Karunyam’ trader welfare scheme implemented by the Traders and Traders Coordination Committee. The Governor, who reached Aluva yesterday from Thiruvananthapuram, will leave for Thodupuzha at 9.30 am today. The Governor said yesterday in Thiruvananthapuram that the reason for not signing the bill was the attitude of the government. The Governor said that despite sending the complaints received by him against the Land Amendment Act to the government and asking for it 3 times, the government did not respond.

MG: Today’s exams have been changed

Kottayam ∙ MG University has postponed all the exams scheduled to be held today. The new date will be announced later.

