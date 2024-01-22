Lead actors Máxima in love: these couples also found love on the set | Backbiting

#Lead #actors #Máxima #love #couples #love #set #Backbiting

The spark between actors Martijn Lakemeier and Delfina Chaves spread on the set of the Videoland series Maximum. Film sets seem to be the ideal breeding ground for new loves. These stars were also touched by Cupid while making a film or series.

Perhaps the most famous example of love on set is the romance of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The two met in 2003 on the set of Mr. & Mrs Smith. Pitt is still married to Friends actress Jennifer Aniston. This marriage ended in 2005 and that turns out to be no coincidence. Just three months after their divorce, Jolie and Pitt, together Brangelina, announce the arrival of their first child.

For twelve years, Brangelina has been the ideal Hollywood couple. At the insistence of their six children, the couple married in 2014. Two years later, Jolie filed for divorce. To this day, the former couple is at odds over custody of the children and the division of their assets. The actress claims that Pitt abused her and the children and that he pocketed the money from their French winery. So there is no happy ending: there are still several lawsuits between the two.

Pitt and Jolie with their six children. Photo: NL Image

Spider-Love

A Hollywood relationship that has managed to survive is that of actors Zendaya and Tom Holland. They met in 2016 on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming when they are both nineteen years old. Not only do the characters Peter Parker (Holland) and MJ (Zendaya) grow closer on screen, but the actors also develop feelings for each other in real life. It is not known exactly how long the two have been together, because there was no official confirmation of the relationship for a long time. The acting couple has already worked together on three Spider-Man-films.

Films about Spider-Man appear to be an excellent breeding ground for romance: Zendaya and Holland are already the third couple to meet during the filming of the superhero film. In 2001, Toby Maguire (Peter Parker) and Kirsten Dunst (MJ) get into a relationship, but break up after a year. In 2011, Andrew Garfield plays the role of Peter Parker and he also falls in love with his co-star: Emma Stone. This film couple lasts four years.

Zendaya and Holland at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Photo: GettyImages

Bennifer was created on the set of Gigli

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now married, but there is a lot that precedes the love story. The singer and the actor have known each other since 2002, when they appeared together in the film Lilies to play. Lopez is then married to Cris Judd. “I don’t know exactly when we fell in love. We were just friends at first,” the singer says after she breaks off her marriage to Judd and gets into a relationship with Affleck.

The couple is followed extensively by the tabloid press and when the two get engaged the fairy tale seems complete. But the “extreme media attention” ultimately proves fatal to the relationship.

Almost twenty years after their break, Lopez and Affleck fall in love again. They will tie the knot in 2022: it could easily be the script for a film.

Lopez and Affleck’s wedding. Photo: Jennifer Lopez

Game of Love

In the hit series Game of Thrones Kit Harington and Rose Leslie play each other’s opposites. And as we often see: opposites attract. Not only does a romantic connection develop between the characters Jon Snow and Ygritte, the spark also ignites in real life. The couple married in 2018 and have two children together.

Carice van Houten also plays a role Game of Thrones but doesn’t find love there. She meets her partner Guy Pearce on another set: that of Brimstone. Van Houten and the Australian actor have a seven-year-old son Monte together. The couple has a house in Amstelveen but is regularly abroad for work.

Pearce and Van Houten found love through the film Brimstone. Photo: NL Image

Love in Dutch films

There is also regularly a spark on set in the Netherlands. This is how Katja Schuurman and Thijs Römer meet for the first time on the set of Medea in 2004. The couple married two years later in France. Eight years later they part as “lovers”. The couple states that they remain good friends and proud parents of their daughter Sammie.

In 2023, Römer is convicted of abusing underage girls online. The actor receives a prison sentence of three months (two of which are conditional) and 240 hours of community service. “As a mother, as a woman and as a human being, I cannot help but feel deep pain about some of her father’s behavior and some of her father’s choices,” Schuurman referred to their daughter Sammie in a statement. “Because he is my daughter’s father, I will never let him down.”

Schuurman and Römer have now separated “as lovers”. Photo: NL Image

‘Married often enough in front of the camera’

The love story of Noortje Herlaar and Barry Atsma has a better ending. The couple met each other in 2015 during the filming of Kneeling on a bed of violins. The relationship was officially confirmed when the film was finished. They now have two daughters, the couple is not (yet) married. “I have been married often enough in front of the camera,” Herlaar told Libelle in 2021. “I find it very beautiful that loved ones express what they are grateful for in the presence of family and friends. I still see Barry and me in such a way. celebrate love sometimes, in the future.”