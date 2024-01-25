Leader: Cake party at Arvika hospital? Eat quickly, because the threat of savings is far from over

#Leader #Cake #party #Arvika #hospital #Eat #quickly #threat #savings

The entire large and wildly criticized savings package around Arvika and Torsby has been withdrawn. Good. But costs still need to be cut. And Arvika and Torsby already need to be prepared to deliver.

Yes, the leadership side has been critical of the savings proposal, both in terms of the design and the fact that such a large change (deterioration) would result in such a small cost saving. And even the small cost saving was questioned almost as strongly. Had they really factored in the costs that would arise as a consequence of, for example, closing the emergency hotline? No, maybe not.

Now the regional leadership, mainly the chairman of the health and medical care board Daniel Schützer (S) and the regional councilor Åsa Johansson (S), have dressed in sackcloth and ashes and asked everyone for forgiveness for a hasty proposal.

“We should have listened more to the staff before we did anything”, is a short summary.

Good. That kind of unreserved apology was the only logical course of action at this point. “It went wrong. We did wrong. Now we start over.”

But now, of course, it is important not to make the same mistakes again when a new savings plan has to be worked out in a short time. For the regional majority, it is important to keep Åsa Johansson’s words fresh in the memory about how savings proposals that seem to come from politicians with little or no involvement of the employees are the wrong way forward.

The regional management will undoubtedly receive criticism for whatever is presented that involves cutbacks in operations, there are few regional employees who would claim that there is air to cut in their particular units, but the costs must still be cut.

It also means that everyone at Arvika and Torsby hospitals, after a short jubilation on Wednesday, moves to act proactively. It would be very strange if the proposals for cuts to the emergency line in Arvika or a move of the gynecology clinic in Torsby come back in March. But the smaller hospitals will be affected, not least by the “level structuring” that both politicians and businesses continue to demand, but which most people outside healthcare probably do not really grasp what it means.

Primary care must be as close to patients as possible and be as accessible as possible. But all care beyond that cannot be carried out at all health centers or even hospitals in the region.

Highly specialized care simply does not have the conditions to become highly specialized if it is not concentrated in fewer places. It’s level structuring. People with excellence become smarter by working with others with excellence. This is how care is constantly developed, how research moves forward. Expensive equipment must likewise be able to be used to max.

And concentrating certain care to fewer places is not done primarily or even secondarily to save money, but is deemed to lead to both increased quality and safety for patients. But given that the issue is being raised right now, it undeniably makes it difficult to see the requested structural changes as anything other than just a way for a regional management to save by centralizing.

Is there even any activity left in the smaller hospitals that makes sense to “level structure”? Camilla Gustafsson, the Vårdförbundet’s local chairperson in Värmland, does not seem to be quite of that opinion. For Dagens Medicin, Gustafsson is now hoping for several smaller savings proposals rather than one big one. Cheese grater in front of cake spatula.

It is not only with the regional staff that the majority of the region has an important mission to openly communicate and explain the conditions. This also applies to the region’s citizens.

Now Åsa Johansson and her gang know that the Värmlanders are ready to both talk and act. Hopefully the majority will take that opportunity.