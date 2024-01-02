LEAF Manufacturing Software: SaaS platform for metal 3D printing

The young company LEAF Manufacturing Software from Germany wants to take additive metal manufacturing to a new level with a software solution. The self-developed all-in-one platform is intended to map the entire process chain from management to production for the first time.

According to the company, the tailor-made SaaS solution enables, among other things, the detailed calculation of unit costs, the planning of machine utilization, the calculation of the annual component volume and the simulation of production times for different system configurations.

The heart of the system is a patented component that correlates the technical properties of the printed parts with key business metrics. This provides information, for example, about which printing parameters can be used to meet quality specifications at the lowest possible cost. This allows the user to optimize production individually.

The aim of LEAF is to significantly increase the competitiveness and sustainability of metal 3D printing. The software is therefore particularly aimed at manufacturing companies that want to expand and improve their existing production system with additive processes.

