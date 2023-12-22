League 1 2023: Jorge Fossati, Piero Quispe and Universitario, all award winners – Women’s League

#League #Jorge #Fossati #Piero #Quispe #Universitario #award #winners #Womens #League

by Diego Figueroa Loayza

December 21, 2023 10:35 PM. Updated December 21, 2023 10:35 PM

At the Videna facilities, in San Luis, the Peruvian soccer awards gala was held this Thursday to recognize the most outstanding protagonists of the League 1 Betsson, Women’s League Total Bet, Liga2 1xBet and the Promotion and Reserves Tournament in the 2023 season.

University of Sportscurrent champion of the Liga1swept the awards, among which the one for Piero Quispe as best player of the season and Jorge Fossati in the category of best coach.

“Grateful to God because he made me decide to accept the call to University, thank Mr. Jean Ferrari. Grateful to my soulmates, my coaching staff, my players, the leadership and above all to this club that welcomed us in the way it did,” highlighted the Uruguayan technical director.

The ‘U’ also with Jose Carvallo as the best goalkeeper and the best fan. Regarding the Women’s League, the creams were decorated with ‘Fefa’ Lacoste as best player and John Tierradentro in the coaching category.

The best element in Liga2 was the forward Luis Ramos of Los Chankas, while in Reserves the scorer won Aldair Vasquez de Sporting Cristal.

Liga1 2023 Awards:

– Best player in Liga1 2023: Piero Quispe (University)

– Best coach in Liga1 2023: Jorge Fossati (University)

– Best young player in Liga1 2023 (U21): Joao Grimaldo (Sporting Cristal)

– Best goalkeeper in Liga1 2023: José Carvallo (University)

– Liga1 2023 scorer: Santiago Giordana (Deportivo Garcilaso)

– Best goal of Liga1 2023: Kevin Serna (ADT) –> Before Cienciano in Cusco

– Best fans in Liga1 2023: University

2023 Women’s League Award:

– Best player in the Women’s League 2023: Stephanie Lacoste (University)

– Best coach of the Women’s League 2023: John Tierradentro (University)

– Best goalkeeper in the Women’s League 2023: Maryory Sánchez (Alianza Lima)

– Scorer of the Women’s League 2023: Adriana Lúcar (Alianza Lima) and Luz Campoverde (University)

– Best goal of the Women’s League 2023: Scarleth Flores (University)

Liga2 2023 Awards:

– Best player in Liga2 2023: Luis Ramos (Los Chankas CYC)

– Best coach in Liga2 2023: Carlos Silvestri (United Traders)

– Best goalkeeper in Liga2 2023: Michael Sotillo (Los Chankas CYC)

– Liga2 2023 scorer: Matías Sen (United Traders)

– Best goal of Liga2 2023: Hector Bazan (San Martín)

– Better swelling: FC Merchants (Loreto)

2023 Promotion and Reservations Tournament Awards:

– Best Reserves player 2023: Aldair Vásquez (Sporting Cristal)

– Best Reserves coach 2023: Jorge Cazulo (Sporting Cristal)

– Reserves Scorer 2023: Aldair Vásquez (Sporting Cristal)

