League 1 2024: Universitario, Alianza Lima or Sporting Cristal, which team arrives better at the start of the tournament? | Survey | RMMD EMCC | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

Diego Rebagliati, Movistar Deportes commentator “I wouldn’t dare say who arrives better, I think that if we talk basically about Alianza, ‘U’ and Cristal, they all have reasons to be optimistic, I think they have made good reinforcements, Universitario is the one who The less it had to be reinforced, because it arrived with a good base and although it has not been able to win in the preseason, it seems like a much more mature, much more consolidated team, Alianza has changed a lot and has very good players, perhaps I would give it a Point down, but Alianza is also a team that is very difficult to score goals against, it is a team that has kept a clean sheet and I think that Barcos has the individual ability to think that it is going to start well. Cristal had a very good debut against Católica and then played with a tough rival like Barcelona, ​​with 10 men almost the entire game, so I think all three are doing well, I wouldn’t dare put any of them above the rest.” I think that each team has made a good hire, I think ‘Canchita’ González is the best hire for the ‘U’, I think [Sebastián] Rodríguez is Alianza’s best hire. In the case of Cristal, the best contract is to keep Grimaldo, not having sold Grimaldo I think is the best thing Cristal has done” Carlos Orejuela, former soccer player “I saw little of Cristal against Barcelona, ​​but the field did not help and even more With one less player, against Católica he did have a good game, quite intense. Of the ‘U’, I did see two of their three games and I saw them well, they are testing people in the midfield where they have many variations, if they become strong there they will have many chances to fight for the title. I saw Alianza well too, intense, they are a strong team in attack. The ‘U’ and Alianza are even, although the ‘U’ has a bit of an advantage, because it is the same team as last year, it already has a way of playing, they are only incorporating people to adapt to the system, while Alianza It has everything new. The bad thing is also that all three have new coaches, and no matter how bad or good they have brought players, it is difficult to start the championship with a new coach, because the games and dates are fast. “For me, in Alianza it is Kevin Serna, from The ‘U’ is best between Concha and ‘Canchita’. There is also Sebastián Rodríguez. But the one who has convinced me the most is Kevin Serna”Winston Reátegui, former referee and commentator for Liga 1 Max“Universitario de Deportes because he has maintained the base team from last year and has incorporated important players, there are Jairo Concha, Christofer Gonzáles, important players in half of the field. The ‘U’ has a base team, there is no denying it and added to these incorporations that are good, I consider that they are better at this start of League 1, then the results will say “Forward Martín Cauteruccio, it seems to me that due to his background Because of the type of game he has and because he comes from an important league, I think that this is the star signing now in Peruvian soccer. Logically, then you have to see him on the field, but before starting and just looking at the background, I think he is the best signing”Germán Leguía, former sports manager and former soccer player“It’s not because I’m a fan of the ‘U’, but I think it’s University student, his morale is high, he is armed, the other day I saw him play in Miami, when I was present, and I went to the Noche Crema too, and he has been testing players, but I think he is the one who is in the best position. The others have changed many players, in the case of Alianza and Cristal they have changed a lot of players, so that is going to cost them at the beginning “” For me, Concha is the best signing, he is a good player. That day, I saw him enter and I saw him well, I think that in the ‘U’ he will fit in well, his football is for Universitario. His signing is above that of ‘Canchita’, because Concha has been in the league, he comes from being a two-time champion, he has been the 10th in Alianza. Bringing him was a very good decision” Carlos Univazo, sports journalist “I think that the ‘U’ and Alianza arrive very evenly and are the main candidates. Even more so in a year like this where one is looking for the centenary and the other is looking for the ‘hundredth anniversary’. I think the others are inferior in the fight. I see the ‘U’, with the base it has, as one of the two main candidates. And Alianza, which has changed almost the entire team, also has a squad to fight for the title here, in the Cup I don’t think either of them will do much. They have prepared to beat each other, they have not prepared for the Copa Libertadores. Friendlies are not important, last year, the ‘U’ tied with Aucas in the ‘Noche Crema’ and ended up becoming champion. Friendlies are just those, they are matches where there is no greater seriousness, where a lot of changes are made, where there are rehearsals. If you read the friendlies of the three teams, you say Alianza won one, Cristal won one too, but the only undefeated of the three was the ‘U’. I think the three were even in the friendlies” “By name, it could be Sebastián Rodríguez, the former Peñarol midfielder. For validity, the goalkeeper Sebastián Britos of the ‘U’, because he has just been champion in Uruguay. They are the two most important signings, and I would also add Cauteruccio, who is a signing that comes from being a scorer at Independiente. At the national level, I think the most popular thing has been Concha to the ‘U’” Vicente Cisneros, GOLPERU commentator “Alianza is the team that best arrives at the start of the tournament. The squad changed a lot, but it is the most complete in number and names. He has ’11’ and bench. They have formed a squad where they have prioritized players with fast fibers. It is a very physical team. The second is Melgar, they have maintained their squad, model and game system despite the change in coach. The third is the ‘U’. I’m excited about the setup of the middle with Ureña, Concha and ‘Cancha’, but I still see operational problems. The fourth is Crystal. His starting ’11’ is excited, but it seems to me that he lacks bench” “The best reinforcements are Cabellos and Serna in Alianza; in the ‘U’, ‘Cancha’ and Concha. Although I prefer the return of ‘Cancha’. He is a national team player. He is going to be the most unbalancing ”Orlando Lavalle, coach“ Taking a perspective of everything that had been seen, I believe that Universitario has maintained a line of the one it had as a matrix with Fossati. Alianza is changing a new guideline and Cristal has an already formed base. So I think that the base that Cristal has has given it more coherence in the structure of the game. Obviously this can change, football is changing, situations are changing, but in my humble opinion I see Cristal more cohesive because it already has a consequence of many footballers who have a more continuous process. For me it is important what the team can give and I see that in Sporting Cristal the team is already more cohesive. Obviously, it’s going to be difficult for everyone, because they’re coming out of preseason and everything.” Being an analyst of the good things we can have, it seems to me that Kevin Cerna’s thing is going to be important within the Alliance situation. I think Cerna is very important, he is already showing it” Claudio Techera, coach “Universitario, Alianza Lima and Cristal share the same because all three changed coaches. When they change coaches it has nothing to do with whether they have a base team, because each coach plays in a different way and has to know his group. So when we come to a team we make the team that suits us and we start from scratch. If one of the coaches had followed, it could be that some team had an advantage, but in this way all three start with the same possibilities. “The big three brought good players, the three Uruguayans who reached the big three are very good. We have to see later if they adapt to the tournament, because this is a quite complicated tournament, it is not easy, where you play in the heat, at altitude, and where the football played here is totally different from where they come from, which is Uruguay. Let’s see how they adapt, but they are very good, Cauteruccio, Sebastián Rodríguez and the goalkeeper Britos who brought the ‘U’”Eduardo Flores, director of the Toque Fino agency“The club that strengthened itself the best for me has been Cristal. First, because there is a philosophy behind a Brazilian coach of someone who has obviously done well in Brazil and in that case I think that Enderson Moreira can attract a lot of attention. The arrival of Cauteruccio is also very good, it has been a long time since we have seen an outstanding player from Independiente de Avellaneda come to the Peruvian league, it is not very common, that is a point in Cristal’s favor, adding to the fact that he has not sold to Grimaldo, who is a player who still has a lot to give to the team both in League 1 and in the Copa Libertadores” “Each club has one or two renowned figures, which has obviously helped them generate greater interest from the press and the fans who get excited and obviously come to the presentations to see their first games, I think that in the ‘U’ there is an additional seasoning that is mainly the case of Christofer Gonzáles. Because? Because the ‘U’ has known how to use that story very well, that storytelling of first love is never forgotten and the fact that ‘Oreja’ Flores, Andy Polo and Christofer Gonzáles coincide again in the ‘U’, all of them being champions of the Libertadores Sub 20, is a trigger that is obviously going to attract a lot of press and the marketing is going to be able to play quite well, let’s not forget the graphics that the ‘U’ made after Christofer’s return, I think that obviously the ‘U’ is going to continue with that, you still have to get much more out of it”