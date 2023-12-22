League Cup: Benfica-Aves SAD, 4-1 (chronicle)

#League #Cup #BenficaAves #SAD #chronicle

Salzburg, Braga and now, Aves SAD, in Luz. After three consecutive draws, Benfica scored their third consecutive victory tonight, in three different competitions, and paved the way for the Final Four of the League Cup where they already have a match scheduled with Estoril. Jorge Costa’s team chilled the stands, with the first goal at Luz, but Benfica turned the result around before the break and ended up achieving a quiet victory. One game away from closing 2023, Roger Schmidt’s team continues on four fronts.

A Benfica that is beginning to recover the consistency and effectiveness it demonstrated last season, at a time when Roger Schmidt once again stabilizes a base eleven, tonight, just with a surgical change in defense, with the German coach adding Tomás Araújo, who he had already been a starter in Salzburg, alongside António Silva, leaving Otamendi, who is suspended for Famalicão, out of the equation.

A game in which Benfica had everything going for them and could even lose 1-0. Furthermore, they had, once again, a well-composed stadium (almost 50 thousand on a weekday), supporting the team, and they faced an opponent who was forced to score and, therefore, had to take risks.

With this scenario, Benfica found many spaces to exchange the ball, soon opening the game, despite the low pace in the first minutes. Still studying the opponent’s positioning, João Mário put Trigueira to the test and Kokçu, with a bomb from the middle of the street, left Aves’ goal shaking. There were those who shouted a goal for Luz in the Turk’s phenomenal kick, but it was still early. The game seemed one-way, in fact, and Di María also shot just wide of the bar, but soon after Aves iced Luz.

João Neves lost a ball in the central zone, Mercado escaped behind Aursnes and, at speed, invaded the area and shot across Trubin’s reach. A goal that dampened the Christmas enthusiasm in the stands and left Benfica, in the moments that followed, somewhat lost on the field.

It was ten minutes of unrest, until João Neves got together, with a great move on the left, in which he left three opponents in the holes, invaded the area and placed the ball at the edge of the area for Rafa to open it further to the right where Di Maria appeared to shoot for the equalizer. The Light almost collapsed. Enthusiasm returned to the stands and Benfica started off again with an authoritative performance, opening a true highway on the right, where Di María, Rafa and João Mário combined, undoing the consistency that Aves once had. The equalizer came just before half-time, with Di María highlighting Aursnes on the right and the Norwegian crossing for João Mário’s cartwheel to finish.

Benfica went into the break much calmer and Aves once again had a mountain to climb, now forced to score three goals to still hope to reach the final stage of this competition.

Schmidt moves early and the eagles score two more

The second half started with another scare for Benfica, with Nenê scoring right from the start, but the flag was raised and it didn’t count. Benfica once again took control of the game until, even before game time, Roger Schmidt surprised with three changes in one move, throwing Tiago Gouveia, Gonçalo Guedes and Arthur Cabral into contention, three players who would end up leaving their side. a well-established brand in this game.

It was the time that Aves SAD decided to take risks again and, this time, Benfica, with many spaces, definitively killed the game, with two quick goals. In the first, following a great pass from Kokçu, Tiago Gouveia escaped everyone and, faced with Trigueira’s departure, scored with a great hat. A goal to lift the stadium, even more so because it was scored by one of Luz’s beloved “boys”. Ball to the center and another goal for Benfica, after a free-kick scored quickly, which allowed Gonçalo Guedes to stand out Turn right and cross to the Arthur Cabral entrance. Anthony Correia, when trying to get ahead of the Brazilian, ended up deflecting into his own net. It was done.

There were still more than twenty minutes until the end, Benfica continued to have clear opportunities to increase the advantage, such as a move in which Gonçalo Guedes once again appeared highlighted against Trigueira, but was unable to overcome the Aves goalkeeper.

Jorge Costa’s team, it must be said, never gave up and even came close to reducing the difference, with a shot from Jonathan Silva, but, at this point, Benfica already had the game and qualification more than under control.

There were no more goals, but Benfica ended up calmly sealing their return to the Final Four, where they already know they will face Estoril, in the second semi-final, on January 24th.