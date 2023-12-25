Leak: the next Asus Dual RTX 4070 Super 12GB

#Leak #Asus #Dual #RTX #Super #12GB

There is no longer really any unknown regarding the technical specifications of the next RTX 4070 Super. The card is expected to be offered in AD104-350 or AD103-175 (PG141 SKU 335) configurations, with 7,168 cores for both variants. It should have 48 MB of L2 cache and retain 12 GB of GDDR6X memory on a 192-bit bus interface. The RTX 4070 SUPER will have a TBP (total thermal power) of 220W, which is 20W more than the existing RTX 4070. The expected performance gain should be around 14% compared to the current RTX 4070. But let’s come back more specifically on the run of this Asus RTX 4070 Dual Super.

The ASUS RTX 4070 SUPER features a dual-fan design taking up just under 2.5 slots, making it ideal for smaller PCs. Compared to the existing RTX 4070 Dual OC, it is significantly shorter, with reduced dimensions. It uses the new CEM 5.1 interface, which is based on the 12VHPWR connector with the ATX 3.1 standard and a 12V-2×6 design. This RTX 4070 SUPER is equipped with a backplate that protrudes from the PCB, making the PCB itself very compact. The backplate has a slot for a BIOS switch, allowing you to toggle between performance and quiet mode profiles. The card will be available in OC and non-OC versions, as well as TUF Gaming models.

Asus Dual RTX 4070 Super: a compact card

