Leaked letters revealed: Latvian MEP has been reporting to Russian intelligence for two decades

The detailed investigation alleges that through e-mail correspondence, Ždanoka communicated and arranged meetings with a Russian national, Dmitrii Gladei, who worked for Russia’s Federal Security Service, better known as the FSB.

In recent decades, D. Gladey’s official role was to represent Russia in election monitoring organizations, to get involved in problematic election processes in which other international organizations saw problems.

According to analysts, the shadow of suspicions of cooperation with the Kremlin has been hanging over T. Ždanoka since the regaining of Latvia’s independence, but until now there was no clear evidence that her activities were coordinated with Russian intelligence.

Email correspondence leaked to the Russian investigative journalism publication Insider shows that at least since 2004 T. Ždanoka regularly informed the Russian intelligence services about his activities and requested funding.

Latvian politician Re:Baltica told reporters that she does not deny the authenticity of the e-mails, but she does not think it would be acceptable to comment on personal documents obtained with the help of hackers.

The conducted investigation revealed that T. Ždanoka and V. Gladej planned meetings in Europe. Although they never discussed the content of their meetings in their letters, the nature of their relationship is evidenced by various letters.

For example, in 2007 an email was sent with the title “Report”. In it, T. Ždanoka apologized for not being able to send the promised information from Strasbourg, but at the time he wrote he was in Crimea, and gave a brief account of what had been done since June.

Speaking about Latvia, the MEP announced that the “Tatiana Ždanoka Fund for the Russian School” was established, the funds of which pay for the weekly program “An Hour for the Russian School”.

“Its purpose will be to inform parents about the problems that may arise if their children are sent to Latvian schools or kindergartens.”

Re:Baltica journalists found out that the program was broadcast by radio PIK, which belongs to another former pro-Russian politician Yuriy Zhuravliov.

The last work of T. Ždanoka in the report is to prepare the exhibition “Russians in Latvia”, which was planned to be exhibited in the European Parliament. According to her, the purpose of the exhibition is to “destroy the entrenched official myth of Latvia about the Russian population of Latvia as immigrants”.

It is stated that in 2010 In the spring, the woman sent V. Gladėjas the plans for commemorating the end of the Second World War in Latvia, which the local Russian-speaking community celebrates on May 9.

That time, she asked for money—a total of $6,000—to buy 10,000. meters of St. George’s ribbons, which will be distributed to the participants of the festival in the cities of Latvia. For $1,500, she wanted to reprint 1,000 copies of a set of war songs to distribute to veterans. More money was needed for the trip of Latvian war veterans to Austria and Belgium and for the organization of the “Youth – Anniversary of the Great Victory” competition.

However, T. Ždanoka did not tell “Re:Baltica” journalists whether he received the money at that time.

T. Ždanoka sent a statement to the media in which he emphasized that hacking into personal e-mail without a warrant from law enforcement authorities is unacceptable and qualifies as theft of personal data.

According to an investigation by Russian independent journalists, “The Insider” notes that the politician was in constant communication with V. Gladėjus for at least eight years, until 2013.

The situation changed in 2013. in September, when V. Gladey introduced the MEP virtually to Sergej Krasin, to whom she wrote directly since then.

According to “Re:Baltica”, these Russian FSB officers are not the only ones who were helped and maintained contact with by T. Ždanoka.

in 2014 in the spring, when Russia had already annexed Crimea, the politician asked the Belgian embassy in Russia to issue a Schengen visa to Artyom Kureyev so that he could visit the EP. This information is provided in the decision of the Estonian court, which in 2022 Sergej Seredenka, who declared himself the “Estonian human rights ombudsman”, was sentenced for actions that threaten the existence of the Estonian state. A. Kureyev is named in the verdict as a member of the Russian security services and one of S. Seredenko’s mentors.

It is claimed that T. Ždanoka was also in contact with FSB officer Georgy Muradov. in 2009 The TV3 program “Neka personiga” recorded how G. Muradov, then a representative of the Moscow mayor’s office, arrived in Riga and urged local Russians to vote for T. Ždanokas during the EP elections. Journalists filmed how money was also distributed to war veterans at one of the events.

After the publication of the “Re:Baltica” material, T. Ždanoka sent a statement to the media, in which he emphasized that hacking into personal e-mail without a warrant from law enforcement authorities is unacceptable and can be qualified as theft of personal data, which is a criminal act.

According to the MEP, the journalists of “Re:Baltica”, asking her to urgently answer the questions sent to her, tried to intimidate her before one of the European events she is organizing for the memory of the victims of the Holocaust, where a film about the Riga ghetto will also be presented, followed by ” discussion about the resurgence of neo-fascism in EU member states, including Latvia”.