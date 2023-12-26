Leaked list of Xiaomi cellphones that will receive HyperOS in the second phase

#Leaked #list #Xiaomi #cellphones #receive #HyperOS #phase

Jakarta –

Xiaomi recently released an update HyperOS global version for a number of its phones and tablets. For owners of Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco cellphones who were not included in the first batch, don’t worry because there will still be a second batch in 2024.

When announcing the rollout of the global version of HyperOS, Xiaomi only included nine devices on the list of recipients of the update. Now in the second batch there will be more Xiaomi devices that will receive the HyperOS update, 80 devices to be precise.

In this second batch, dozens of Xiaomi and Redmi devices will receive the HyperOS update, including popular cellphones such as the Xiaomi 12 series, Redmi Note 13 series, Redmi 12 series, and many more.

The second batch of HyperOS updates will likely be rolled out between January and June 2024. The specific schedule for each model is still unknown because this update will be rolled out in stages, as quoted from Gizmochina, Tuesday (26/12/2023).

List of Xiaomi cellphones and tablets that will receive the update HyperOS second batch:

Xiaomi

Mi Mix Fold

Xiaomi Mix 4

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 11 Pro

Xiaomi 11

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 10S

Xiaomi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi 10 Pro

Xiaomi 10

Xiaomi Citizen 3

Xiaomi Сivi 2

Xiaomi Citizen 1S

Xiaomi Citizen

Redmi

Redmi K60E

Redmi K50 Ultra

Redmi K50 Gaming

Redmi K50 Pro

Redmi K50

Redmi K40S

Redmi K40 Gaming

Redmi K40 Pro+

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 13 5G

Redmi Note 13R Pro

Redmi 13R 5G

Redmi Note 12 Turbo

Redmi Note 12T Pro

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi Note 12R Pro

Redmi Note 12R 5G

Redmi Note 12R

Redmi 12 5G

Redmi Note 11T Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11T Pro+

Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Redmi Note 11 5G

Redmi Note 11R

Redmi Note 11E Pro

Redmi Note 11E

Redmi 12C

Tablet

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro SG

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5

Redmi Pad SE

Redmi Pad

It should be noted that this list is specific to the Chinese market. Therefore, there is no Poco cellphone on this list, because the global version of the Poco cellphone is the result of a rebrand of several Redmi cellphones which are specifically sold in China.

Xiaomi itself has announced release plans HyperOS global version which will start in the first quarter of 2024. Cellphones included in the update plan include Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 13T, Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12S, Xiaomi Pad 6, and Poco F5.

Watch the video “Leaked Xiaomi cellphone-tablet that can upgrade HyperOS”

(vmp/vmp)