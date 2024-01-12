Leaked Nintendo Switch 2 release date turns out to be nothing more than “a guess”

#Leaked #Nintendo #Switch #release #date #turns #guess

For a while it looked like we suddenly knew when the Nintendo Switch 2 would be released, but it didn’t take long before “September 2024” was exposed as guesswork.

It all started with a press release from audio company Altec Lansing. It mentions a collaboration with AI Shark, the former GameShark. The two are launching a new product and the “official launch is scheduled to coincide with that of the Nintendo Switch 2 in September 2024.”

Such companies often know a little more and so it is not surprising that it was initially thought that the release month of the Nintendo Switch 2 was leaked here, or not?

In an initial response to questions, Altec Lansing announced that the month may not be exactly correct, but that the Nintendo Switch 2 would certainly be released in the “autumn of 2024”. A little later it was admitted that they were just guessing what the release date of the Nintendo Switch 2 would be.

Officially, the Nintendo Switch 2 has of course not yet been announced or revealed, but the corridors are buzzing with rumors that Nintendo’s new console would indeed be released this year, and probably towards the end of the year. A release in September could be possible, but it is not the case that Altec Lansing already knows about this.