Leaked personal information to the funeral industry and made hundreds of thousands of profits every month. 2 firefighters in New Taipei City are banned from being detained | Society | Central News Agency CNA

2024/1/26 17:18 (updated at 1/26 17:25)

The picture shows the appearance of the New Taipei City Fire Department. (CNA file photo)

(Central News Agency reporter Huang Xusheng, New Taipei City, 26th) Members of the Second Brigade of the New Taipei Fire Department were involved in leaking secrets to funeral operators to gain early access to funeral business. Some team members were estimated to make hundreds of thousands of yuan every month; two of them were detained by the prosecutor. The ban was granted, and the other six people posted bail of NT$50,000 to NT$300,000.

The New Taipei District Court stated that regarding the case of firefighters accepting bribes, after interrogation and considering the relevant evidence presented by the prosecutor, it was found that the defendants surnamed Zhang and Chen were involved in crimes such as the crime of accepting bribes in violation of their duties under the Corruption Crime Regulations, and the criminal suspicions were serious, and If there is a risk of annihilating evidence or colluding with witnesses, detention is necessary and access to correspondence is prohibited.

The New Taipei District Prosecutor’s Office stated that prosecutor Zhou Yijun of the Anti-Black Money Task Force investigated the case of members of the New Taipei City Fire Department collecting bribes and leaking secrets to etiquette company owners. On the 25th, he directed the Independent Commission Against Corruption of the Ministry of Justice, the Political Style Office of the Police Administration, and the Baoyi Police Corps to go to New Taipei City. Searches were carried out in Zhuang District, Taishan District, Banqiao District and other places, mobile phones and related books were seized, and eight defendants were brought back to report to the case.

Prosecutors said that from August 2011 to December 2012, eight firefighters took advantage of being on duty at the second brigade of the fire station to receive reports of suspected serious illness or death cases from the public. They took advantage of the opportunity to send personnel to the scene to handle the case. Information such as the name, possible cause of death, and address of a person who is suspected of being seriously ill or dead is then sent to a specific funeral and funeral company through communication software, so that the company can send people to the scene to contact the family in advance to contact the funeral business.

Prosecutors pointed out that after the etiquette company owner successfully took over the business, he bribed the firefighters who delivered the information with amounts ranging from NT$5,000 to NT$15,000 per item, and each person made an estimated profit of about NT$10,000 to several dollars per month. Ranging from 100,000 yuan. (Editor: Tang Shengyang) 1130126

