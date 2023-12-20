Leaked: the Chinese president told Joe Biden what his plans are with Taiwan

#Leaked #Chinese #president #told #Joe #Biden #plans #Taiwan

Xi also remarked to Biden,

Beijing’s goal is to take back Taiwan peacefully, they do not want to use violence.

The Chinese president said that American experts who put the occupation of Taiwan between 2025 and 2027 are wrong, no date set yetwhen the island should be taken over.

Before the summit, Chinese officials reportedly asked Biden to declare that the United States supports the peaceful reunification of the People’s Republic of China with Taiwan and does not support independence for the island. However, the White House said no to the request.

Recently, Beijing has been increasingly aggressive towards Taiwan, where elections will be held next month. The original purpose of the meeting between Biden and Xi was to reduce tensions.

Officials familiar with the San Francisco talks intimately know the Chinese president raw and honest written, but at the same time, according to them, it was not confrontational.

Cover photo: US President Joe Biden bids farewell to Chinese President Xi Jinping in Woodside, California on November 15, 2023, in a recording by China’s state news agency Xinhua. Biden and Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. MTI/EPA/Xinhua