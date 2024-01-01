Learn 5 rituals to welcome the new year

#Learn #rituals #year

On New Year’s Eve, many people seek to attract good fortune and success for the next twelve months, so they seek to perform rituals with which they trust they can achieve them.

Rituals have an important role in human life. They not only connect us to our beliefs and traditions, but also allow us to attract good fortune, love, prosperity and positivity in our lives. Get to know some here:

Eating lentils on New Year’s Eve

These small legumes are not only a healthy food full of nutrients, but they are also considered a symbol of abundance and prosperity. Therefore, there are those who include them in their New Year’s Eve dinner in the hope of attracting good luck.

But if you want to take this ritual a step further, you can try carrying a handful of lentils with you in your purse or pocket. It is said that this will help attract even more prosperity and fortune into your life.

Amulets for love and good luck, a ring in the glass of champagne

If in the new year you want to find love and luck in all aspects of your life, we invite you to try a charming ritual. During New Year’s Eve dinner, place a ring or any other piece of jewelry in the glass of champagne, cider or cava with which you will toast.

This small symbolic gesture aims to attract positive energies and open the doors to love and good luck in the coming year. In addition, it is a beautiful detail that can become one of the best gifts to start the year in the best possible way.

If you want to completely leave behind the bad vibrations and negative energies of the year that has ended, we invite you to perform a simple but powerful ritual. In the first minutes of the new year, grab a broom and head to the hall of your home. Open the door and sweep the house out.

This symbolic gesture aims to ward off everything negative and make way for renewal and positivity in your life. By sweeping out, you are literally saying goodbye to the old and making room for the new and the best that is yet to come.

Throw away old things

There is nothing like getting rid of the old to let in the new. A tradition from southern Italy consists of throwing old or broken objects out of the window. However, instead of putting a passerby at risk, you can simply prepare a bag with everything you want to throw away and that’s it.

This symbolic ritual, which even famous tidying expert Marie Kondo would approve of, allows you to free yourself from burdens and objects that no longer serve you. By doing so, you are making space for new opportunities, experiences and things in your life.

Coins inside the shoe

Finally, a classic ritual to attract good fortune in the New Year is to place coins or a bill inside your shoe during dinner. This tradition aims to attract money and prosperity in the coming year.

By carrying this amulet with you during dinner, you are symbolically attracting wealth and abundance into your life. It is a simple, but “powerful” gesture that can make a difference in your finances and your general well-being.

With information from TV Azteca.

