Learn about the governorates with the highest birth rates during the past year.. A surprise in Upper Egypt

Learn governorates highest birth rates year. surprise Upper Egypt

The Ministry of Health and Population announced that the number of births during the year 2023 reached 2 million and 44 thousand births, with a decrease rate of 149 thousand births, compared to the year 2022, during which the number of births reached 2 million and 193 thousand births, according to preliminary data recorded in the Ministry’s births and deaths database. Health and population.

Dr. Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Population, said that according to the aforementioned statistics, the number of daily births in 2023 reached 5,599 births per day, at a rate of 233 births per hour, indicating that the governorates of (Assiut, Sohag, Qena, Minya, and Luxor) The highest birth rates were recorded, while the governorates of (Port Said, Damietta, Dakahlia, Suez, and Gharbia) recorded the lowest birth rates.

Abdel Ghaffar revealed that the rate of population increase in 2023 will decrease by 8% compared to 2022, with the number of births declining during the last 5 years from 3.5 to 2.85 per woman, which reflects tangible efforts to confront population increase.

The official spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Population said that the population of the Arab Republic of Egypt – internally – on January 1, 2024 amounted to 105 million and 858 thousand people, according to the population clock of the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics linked to the birth and death registration database of the Ministry of Health and Population.

For his part, Dr. Amr Hassan, Advisor to the Minister of Health and Population for Population Affairs and Family Development, and Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Kasr Al-Aini, said that the population in Egypt is one of the elements of the comprehensive strength of the state, but this principle is not absolute, but rather conditional that the rates of population increase do not exceed the state’s ability to provide basic services. Of appropriate quality, and that the rates of population increase do not affect the average per capita share of natural resources, especially water, energy, and agricultural land, and that the rates of population increase are proportional to the ability of the national economy to achieve a high level of human development and achieve a reduction in unemployment rates.

Dr. Amr Hassan, former rapporteur of the National Population Council – archive photo

He added that, according to the data of the Egyptian Household Health Survey 2021, the total fertility rate is considered a useful measure to identify the general level of childbearing, and it can be defined as the number of children that a woman will have by the end of her reproductive life if she continues to have children during this period according to the detailed reproductive rates currently observed, and it has been Calculating the total reproductive rate by summing the detailed reproductive rates for women aged 15-49.

He continued: The total fertility rate for previously married women in the age group (15-49 years) reached (2.85) children per woman in 2021 compared to (3.5) children per woman in 2014, and the best governorates in fertility rates were (Port Said, Alexandria, Damietta). ) at a rate of (1.84, 2.10, 2.13) children per woman, respectively, while the highest rates of birth were in the governorates of (Matrouh, Assiut, Sohag) at a rate of (4.38, 3.77, 3.68) children per woman, respectively.

The advisor to the Minister of Health added that the low fertility rate was linked to the level of education of women, as the lowest fertility rates were for women who had completed secondary school or higher (2.64) children per woman, while the highest fertility rates were for women who had not completed primary school (3.58) children per woman.

Regarding family planning indicators for currently married women in the age group (15-49 years), Dr. Amr Hassan said that the percentage of use of family planning methods reached (66.4%) in 2021 compared to (58.5%) in 2014, as it was the best governorate and the highest in use of methods. Family planning (Beheira, South Sinai, and Alexandria) at a rate of (76.7%, 75.7%, and 74.5%), respectively, while the governorates of (Qena, Sohag, and Assiut) recorded the lowest percentages of using family planning methods, which amounted to (46.9%, 47.4%, 52 %) respectively.

– Archive photo