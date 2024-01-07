Learn about the new amendments following the development of health care in Saudi Arabia and ownership licensing

#Learn #amendments #development #health #care #Saudi #Arabia #ownership #licensing
The healthcare sector has witnessed important changes, especially with the recent amendments to Article 14 of the Health Institutions Law. These amendments aim to improve the level of medical services and ensure the provision of high-quality health care to patients. We must understand what the General Medical Complex is. This complex consists of a group of diverse medical specialties, and must include at least three different specialties, including surgery, internal medicine, or gynecology. The focus here is on providing comprehensive and integrated services to patients.
Private medical complexes, on the other hand, focus on providing services in one or more medical specialties, but in a more specialized manner. These complexes are vital for meeting specific and specialized health needs.
Developing licensing conditions for medical complexes
With the recent amendments to Article 14 of the Health Institutions Law, we are witnessing an important development in the standards for licensing public and private medical complexes. These improvements come to ensure the provision of distinguished and integrated health services to all patients.
- Availability of consultants in key specialtiesIt has become necessary to have a consultant in each of the main specialties within the medical complexes. This requirement ensures the provision of advanced, high-quality medical care to patients.
- One or two nurses for each clinicThere must be a nurse assigned to each clinic within the complex. This helps ensure the provision of integrated care and accurate health monitoring for each patient.
- There are important exceptions for remote areas determined by the Ministry. In these areas, the number of consultants can be reduced to only one or specialists can be limited to this. This takes into account the geographical and demographic challenges that some areas may face.
Regulating licensing fees in the health care sector
Licensing fees are considered an essential part of regulating the health care sector, as these fees contribute to supporting and developing the health services provided. Recently, we have witnessed an update in the structure of licensing fees for private health institutions, which reflects the sector’s commitment to improving the quality of health care.
Conditions of ownership and management in private health institutions
- Saudi ownership of health institutions (except hospitals)Private health institutions, with the exception of hospitals, are required to be owned by Saudi citizens. This ensures that these institutions comply with local laws and standards.
- Special requirements for clinic ownersThe owner of the clinic must be a doctor specialized in the same field as the clinic, and supervise and devote himself to it. This ensures full supervision and attention to the quality of the medical services provided.
- Owners of medical complexes and day surgery centersThe owners of these institutions are required to be doctors who specialize in the field of work of the complex or center and are dedicated to it, which promotes effective and specialized management.
- Special conditions for owners of medical laboratories and radiology centers: The owner in this case should be a professional specialist in the field of work in question, to ensure efficiency and quality in the services provided.
- Dedication and specialization for supervisorsA supervisor who specializes in the nature of the institution’s work and is dedicated to it must be available, to ensure continuous supervision and efficiency in the management of health services.
- Medical director in hospitalsIt is essential that the medical director of the hospital be of Saudi nationality and qualified to manage, reflecting adherence to local standards and administrative competence
These conditions emphasize the importance of efficiency and dedication in managing private health institutions, and contribute to enhancing the level of medical services provided, which benefits all patients and supports the development of the health sector in the Kingdom.