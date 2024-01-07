Learn about the new amendments following the development of health care in Saudi Arabia and ownership licensing

#Learn #amendments #development #health #care #Saudi #Arabia #ownership #licensing

The healthcare sector has witnessed important changes, especially with the recent amendments to Article 14 of the Health Institutions Law. These amendments aim to improve the level of medical services and ensure the provision of high-quality health care to patients. We must understand what the General Medical Complex is. This complex consists of a group of diverse medical specialties, and must include at least three different specialties, including surgery, internal medicine, or gynecology. The focus here is on providing comprehensive and integrated services to patients.

Private medical complexes, on the other hand, focus on providing services in one or more medical specialties, but in a more specialized manner. These complexes are vital for meeting specific and specialized health needs.

Developing licensing conditions for medical complexes

With the recent amendments to Article 14 of the Health Institutions Law, we are witnessing an important development in the standards for licensing public and private medical complexes. These improvements come to ensure the provision of distinguished and integrated health services to all patients.

It has become necessary to have a consultant in each of the main specialties within the medical complexes. This requirement ensures the provision of advanced, high-quality medical care to patients. One or two nurses for each clinic There must be a nurse assigned to each clinic within the complex. This helps ensure the provision of integrated care and accurate health monitoring for each patient.

There must be a nurse assigned to each clinic within the complex. This helps ensure the provision of integrated care and accurate health monitoring for each patient. There are important exceptions for remote areas determined by the Ministry. In these areas, the number of consultants can be reduced to only one or specialists can be limited to this. This takes into account the geographical and demographic challenges that some areas may face.

Regulating licensing fees in the health care sector

Licensing fees are considered an essential part of regulating the health care sector, as these fees contribute to supporting and developing the health services provided. Recently, we have witnessed an update in the structure of licensing fees for private health institutions, which reflects the sector’s commitment to improving the quality of health care.

Large hospitals (more than 100 beds)Hospitals with more than 100 beds must pay a fee of 15,000 Saudi riyals. This reflects the large carrying capacity and high requirements for operating such facilities.

Small hospitals (50 beds or less)For hospitals with 50 beds or less, the required fee is 5,000 Saudi riyals. This suits its size and the services offered.

Medium hospitals (more than 50 and up to 100 beds)Fees for this category are set at 10,000 Saudi riyals, and they include hospitals with medium capacity.

The General Medical Complex and the Specialized Medical ComplexEach of these complexes requires a fee of 2,000 Saudi riyals, which reflects their vital role in providing health care.

Private clinicsThe licensing fee for clinics is 1,000 Saudi riyals, which is reasonable considering the volume of services they provide.

Radiology centers and medical laboratoriesThe licensing fees for radiology centers and medical laboratories are 1,000 and 2,000 Saudi riyals, respectively, which supports the provision of high-quality diagnostic services.

Conditions of ownership and management in private health institutions

A supervisor who specializes in the nature of the institution’s work and is dedicated to it must be available, to ensure continuous supervision and efficiency in the management of health services. Medical director in hospitalsIt is essential that the medical director of the hospital be of Saudi nationality and qualified to manage, reflecting adherence to local standards and administrative competence

These conditions emphasize the importance of efficiency and dedication in managing private health institutions, and contribute to enhancing the level of medical services provided, which benefits all patients and supports the development of the health sector in the Kingdom.