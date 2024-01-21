Learn how to grow your own avocado tree with this guide, no seeds needed!

#Learn #grow #avocado #tree #guide #seeds #needed

He avocado is the fruit of tree (Persea Americana) of the same name, an evergreen leaf from the Lauraceae family, pear-shaped, inside it contains a brown stone that is covered with a thin black shell. Thanks to its gastronomic versatility, it is one of the best crops to plant organically in the urban garden.

When is the best time to grow avocado?

The perfect time to start this crop is undoubtedly during the spring season, since it will take advantage of the sun’s rays and weather conditions, generally warm, to grow in optimal conditions. However, in previous months you can analyze everything you need to have this basic food of Mexican cuisine directly in the garden soil or in a small pot.

Related news

Don’t think twice and learn to grow your own avocado tree with this simple guide step by step that will help you know everything you need to do and also put this gardening task into practice sin the need to resort to seedsthat is, with the bone of this particular food you can give rise to a new fruit tree.

avocado tree

FOTO: Shutterstock

This is how you can plant an avocado tree without seeds

The easiest way to grow it is by using the seed of the fruit itself, so get a piece of this food, enjoy its pulp and save that small brown stone.

Related news

Wash the avocado pit with a little water to remove remains of pulp and with the help of a knife remove the brown skin, you will see that after this layer, it has a white color, you can let it dry for a few days and the skin will dry. It can be removed easily, but if you want to save time, you can do it with a knife, just be careful not to slip.

Place the peeled bone in the glass of water and let it germinate. This process may take a couple of weeks for the roots to appear. When they do, it will be the right time to plant it. There are those who decide to skip this entire germination step and place it directly in the ground; However, by doing it this way you can ensure that the bone has sprouted roots and, therefore, you will be able to successfully have that little plant of avocado.

Once it has sprouted roots and begins to grow its first green stems, it will be time to plant it directly in the urban garden or in a small pot. Do this process carefully to avoid damaging the roots, which must be completely covered with earth or substrate.

From this moment on you should water the small tree with water, only when the soil appears dry and not waterlogged after 7 or 8 weeks you should be seeing the first leaves and a stem with greater structure.

Avocado tree with first fruits

PHOTO: Shutterstock Basic care that you should implement

After you have planted it directly in soil or in a pot, you will have to make sure that the crop can take advantage of maximum exposure to sunlight, it must have at least 6 to 8 hours in front of the sun’s rays, so it can grow. successfully.

You should also water very frequently in the first years of life, it is recommended that it be two to three times a week as long as the land appears dry and without waterlogging the crop, remember that everything will depend on the conditions of the land.

After the crop is one year old, you can preferably add, during the spring season, a good fertilizer or organic chemical fertilizer. This product will add the necessary nutrients so that it grows in optimal conditions and remains strong.

Now that you know the guide complete to grow your own avocado tree From the comfort of the urban garden, do not miss the exact season to undertake this great idea and in the future begin to enjoy an abundant harvest of this precious food.