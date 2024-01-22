Learn the details of the state youth physical and mental health plan

#Learn #details #state #youth #physical #mental #health #plan

Raleigh.-The North Carolina government is advanced in the state plan to improve the behavioral health of children and youth, and hopes to launch it later this year.

With recent approval from lawmakers to move forward, the expected launch date of the “Specialized Plan for Children and Families” is later this year, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported.

Children in foster care, children receiving adoption assistance and youth who were in foster care under 26 years of age will be eligible for this.

With it, the government seeks to guarantee access to comprehensive physical and behavioral health services for them and their families at no cost.

In an updated document released this month, the Department details that this plan will have broad coverage of services that include everything from disease detection to psychiatric treatment.

On the first day of the launch of the new health plan, tens of thousands of children are expected to be automatically enrolled in services, he highlights.

Thus, this plan will support children and youth enrolled in Medicaid and cared for by the Department.

Behavioral health describes the connection between a person’s behaviors and the health and well-being of the body and mind.

Plan benefits

The plan will provide a number of physical and behavioral health benefits covered by Medicaid.

These benefits will be given regardless of the geographic location or situation of the beneficiary, the Department clarifies.

In the document, it explains that this includes all services provided by the Standard Plan, in addition to most services in the Customized Medicaid Plan.

These plans include physical health services, pharmacy, care management, and basic behavioral health services.

Also more comprehensive services for those who may have a mental health problem, a substance use illness, an intellectual and developmental disability.

The plan also includes a wide range of behavioral health services, including:

Early and periodic screening, diagnosis and treatment services.

Outpatient therapy.

Hospital treatment.

Therapeutic and crisis residential options for children.

Psychiatric residential treatment.

A request for proposal will be issued in the coming weeks to hire the organization that will help manage it.

Who is eligible?

The Department explains in its updated document that eligible people are:

Children and youth who are currently or formerly in foster care.

Children and young people who receive adoption assistance, as well as their families.

Young people under 26 years of age who have been in foster care.

Minor children of persons eligible for registration, while the father or mother remains registered.

Parents, relatives, caregivers, guardians and guardians with children in foster care.

Younger siblings of children/young people in foster care.

Families receiving In-Home Services from Child Protective Services or CPS, specifically.

Behavioral health, a serious problem in children and young people

In North Carolina, one in five high school students has seriously thought about suicide, the Department warns.

This percentage has been increasing over the last decade, warns the Department. Additionally, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of children discharged from an emergency department with a behavioral health condition increased by up to 70%.

It highlights that nationally, children and youth in foster care use both inpatient and outpatient mental health services at a rate 15 to 20 times that of the general pediatric population and approximately 60% have a chronic medical condition.

“Without appropriate support, these conditions can persist and negatively impact short- and long-term health outcomes into adulthood,” said Susan Osborne, NCDHHS Under Secretary for Opportunities and Wellness.

