Learn to identify the symptoms that differentiate these respiratory infections

Before and during Christmas, in Spain we have been victims of respiratory infections, which continue without giving us respite and saturating Primary Care consultations and hospitals. The flu is the ‘queen’, the most contagious, but we also talk about a cold or catarrh and even covid. The tripledemic, they call it. Viral symptoms typical of winter, when it is colder, and which have not left us since the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024. These are, with their most common symptoms, which usually last about 72 hours, to improve.

Learn to identify them:

GRIPE A . It is the most common variant this season. Its symptoms are intense, as it causes a high fever, that is, more than 38 degrees; Muscle pain; headache; fatigue; nasal congestion; mucus and difficulty breathing, the most worrying and what must be monitored. Therefore, it leaves the body exhausted. In more severe cases, it can cause complications such as pneumonia.

COOLED THE PHANTHRUS . It may be normal to suffer a low-grade fever (up to 37.9 degrees) or have nasal congestion, but headaches or muscle pain are not common; If there are any, they are of a specific nature. And to appreciate that it is not disabling, as it allows you to lead a normal life.

COVID . Its signs are very similar to those of the flu: high fever, cough, general malaise… Most of us have been through it, of greater or lesser intensity. And as in flu processes, there are diagnostic tests and vaccines. Furthermore, the vaccination campaign, which must be reinforced and is recommended for the vulnerable population, with the elderly and children being the most affected, has been reactivated in many Autonomous Communities.

Respiratory syncytial virus (VRS). It is the cause of bronchiolitis and with symptoms similar to the previous ones.

Treatments to combat tripedemia

As these are viral conditions, treatments are limited. Antipyretics and analgesics are used for muscle pain and fever. Antibiotics are not an option unless serious complications appear.s. In recent weeks there has been a shortage of anti-cold medications, antitussives, etc., in pharmacies. Most of them are sold without a prescription. The ideal is to consult with the doctor or pharmacist so that they can recommend what is best for us according to our situation.. Because there are cases of people with infections of various types. In any case, it is recommended to rest, hydrate and include fresh fruits and vegetables in our diet, which provide us with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that strengthen our immune system in the fight against the virus. And if you are working, it is better to do it from home, avoiding infections.

Masks and more preventions

We recover the masks. Since last January 10, it has been mandatory to use it in hospitals and outpatient clinics in SpainIn addition, its use is recommended in pharmacies and crowds; let’s cover our mouths when we cough or sneeze; let’s avoid contact with infected people; let’s not share food, glasses or cutlery; let’s ventilate closed places, keeping the home clean; wash your hands frequently and importantly, get vaccinated.