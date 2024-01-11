Leather boots are a purchase that will last for years. At Eobuwa, the Lasocki model is half the price. Wittchen, CCC also has this wonder

#Leather #boots #purchase #years #Eobuwa #Lasocki #model #price #Wittchen #CCC

In winter, it is worth having at least one pair of leather shoes in your wardrobe. You go through many seasons in them. Now at Eobuwa we can get Lasocki boots, which are discounted by half. Wittchen and CCC also have models worth considering.

Leather shoes are characterized by high durability. Such models are a purchase for many years. Sometimes it is worth paying more for them and wearing them longer than shoes made of other materials. This mainly applies to ankle boots or boots that we use in the fall and winter, when there are unfavorable weather conditions outside. Eobuwie is currently selling classic leather boots. This is a Lasocki model. Wittchen and CCC also cut prices.

Leather boots from Lasocki on a mega sale. Now you can buy them cheaper by half

Eobuwie has reduced the price of classic Lasocki boots by half. These shoes have quite a minimalist design. They are available in dark brown and do not have any decorative elements, e.g. buckles. This model will perfectly complement many styles.

These boots have a quite high heel, 7 cm, but it is thick, so it does not disturb the comfort of wearing. The heel is covered with subtle stripes, which looks original. This is certainly a model worth considering.

Wittchen sells unique boots. This model will diversify any styling

Boots made of natural leather can also be found in Wittchen. This is a unique model that is also on sale. These shoes have an interesting design. The uppers have a zipper in the front part, which is usually placed on the side.

These boots also stand out because of their color. They are available in a dark shade of green, which is slightly gray. This model will diversify any styling, making it original. In the opinions posted on the store’s website, we can read that these shoes look great on the leg.

These Badura ankle boots are a total classic. Now cheaper at CCC

If you are a fan of classic black boots, we also found something for you. This is a Badura model available on sale at CCC. These shoes have a high upper and a thick, massive sole. There is a gold buckle on the upper, which gives the boots a bit of elegance. You will find more interesting texts on the Gazeta.pl home page

