Leave “the rock” of via IV Novembre: “After 43 years of work I will be a grandfather”

At the Bergamo market Sergio Plebani is known to everyone as the rock. “They call me that because in 43 years I have never missed a morning of work.” He is the workaholic of the Bergamo greengrocers. “I have never taken a day off, thank God I have always been in good health”, said Plebani, who however from 31 December will definitively lower the shutters of his fruit and vegetable shop, opened in via IV Novembre in June 1980 «Everything has its time. Looking at my identity card I should already be retired. I continued my beloved job, but now, at the dawn of 70, the time has come to stop and be a full-time grandfather.”

Landmark

For 43 years the shop has been a point of reference for the neighborhoods of Loreto, San Paolo and Santa Lucia. “It’s tiring work, what I will miss most are our customers.” Born in 1954, originally from Adrara San Martino, Plebani has lived in Loreto since he married Daniela Vicini, born in 1958 from Villongo, and together with his wife, now 65, manages the fruit and vegetable shop. «We have always done everything ourselves, without employees – said the greengrocer -. Every morning, for 43 years, I wake up at 3 and am at the market by 4. My wife, however, arrives at the shop around 5, to clean and order. Then we arrange the boxes, so that by 7, when we open, everything is ready. During the lunch break I bring fruit and vegetables to the homes of our customers who request this service. And in the evening we close around 7.30pm, after an intense day of work. Being a greengrocer is my passion, I do it with great love. I have never missed a day and even at Christmas I am open for my customers. We worked tirelessly even during the pandemic, always open between masks and distancing, in a truly dark period for our city, so much so that we were recently rewarded by Ascom Confcommercio with a certificate for commitment, courage, dedication and sacrifice demonstrated during the health emergency, as a point of reference and proximity for our customers.”

«Customers are our family»

And it is the shop’s patrons who will miss the two greengrocers the most. «Customers are our family, we have become fond of them – admitted Vicini -. We started saying that we will close on December 31st and many were saddened and worried. Someone even asked us what they will do without us. This means that the sacrifices and hard work were appreciated.” «We know everyone’s tastes, the various needs – added Plebani -. There are many supermarkets, but we have always worked hard because we offer fresh, quality products. The raw material and attention to the customer are our secrets.” But in via IV Novembre, despite the farewell of the Plebani spouses, a fruit and vegetable shop will still remain. «We sold the business to other greengrocers, after a long and complicated search. This is because ours is a tiring and demanding job, which takes a lot of time away from private life. Involving many sacrifices, it is not appealing in the eyes of the new generations, even if it offers immense satisfaction, especially linked to the relationship established with customers”. And among the shop’s patrons there are also numerous Atalanta footballers. «From Papu Gomez to Toloi, passing through Pasalic and Djimsiti, many have come to us with their wives and families to buy quality fruit and vegetables», concluded Plebani with a hint of nostalgia.