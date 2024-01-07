Leaving home to meet BTS; 3 girls found from Katpadi station – BTS Fan TamilNadu Girls | Manorama Online | Malayalam News

#Leaving #home #meet #BTS #girls #Katpadi #station #BTS #Fan #TamilNadu #Girls #Manorama #Online #Malayalam #News

Chennai: Three girls who left their house to watch the Korean singing group BTS have been found. The 13-year-old girls are natives of Karur, Tamil Nadu. They were found from Katpadi railway station. The plan was to reach Visakhapatnam and from there take a ship to Korea. The children left home with Rs 14,000.

The children planned to leave the house a month ago. Took train from Erode to Chennai and somehow reached Visakhapatnam. The idea was to board a ship and go to Korea. But the police found the children before reaching Chennai. The children were found on the second day of the journey. When the initial excitement wore off, the panicked girls were trying to return home when the police found them at Katpadi station near Vellore on Friday midnight.

The children are now lodged in a government children’s home in Vellore. After the arrival of the parents, they will be sent home. The children left home on January 4. Reached Erode and boarded the train to Chennai. Searched for a room in two hotels but could not find one. Got a room in the third hotel for 1,200 rupees. After reaching Chennai, the children felt tired. The next day we reached the railway station and boarded the train. On the way, he stopped at Katpadi station to buy food. When he returned, the train left. On the complaint of the parents, the police registered a case on the 4th and started the investigation.

