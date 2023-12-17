Lebanon has rescued 51 people from a sinking migrant boat, the military said

#Lebanon #rescued #people #sinking #migrant #boat #military

The military received information about a ship that had sunk off the coast of Tripoli and was being used for illegal people smuggling, the military said in a statement. The navy was able to rescue 51 people on board, including two Palestinians and 49 Syrians, it added.

The Lebanese Red Cross helped provide aid to the rescued people, according to the statement, which did not specify where the ship was sailing.

Migrants, asylum seekers and refugees who leave Lebanon by boat are usually looking for a better life in Europe and often go to the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, less than 200 kilometers away.

According to authorities, about 2 million people live in Lebanon. Syrians, and about 800 thousand are registered in the United Nations. of refugees is the world’s highest number of refugees per capita.

In late 2019, Lebanon’s economy collapsed, making the country a stepping stone for migrants. Authorities often announce that they have disrupted people-smuggling operations by sea or apprehended both smugglers and migrants.

Lebanese citizens, along with Syrians fleeing war and economic hardship in their country, and Palestinian refugees, are also making the perilous journey to Europe.

On December 1, the Lebanese army said it had foiled a smuggling operation in which 110 people, mostly from Syria, tried to leave the country by sea.

