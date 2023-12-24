LeBron James asks for his crown

#LeBron #James #asks #crown

LeBron James is like good wine, he gets better with each passing year. At almost 39 years old (he turns 30 on December 30), ‘King’ James has proven once again to live up to the expectations of the best league in the world. In the victory against the Thunder, the Ohio native managed to achieve another record in his already extensive career on the NBA courts, becoming the oldest player to score 40 points in a game. Bron’s magic is not a question of age, and in a season with more doubts than certainties he will once again be key.

Los Angeles has positioned itself worldwide as the land of the stars. A place where everything is possible if you believe and work, at least a priori. LeBron’s mantra has been based on hard work, managing to dispel any doubt about a retirement forced by age, which at the end of the day is a number. In a game that many would sign to play, for LeBron it was simply another exhibition of physical and mental power. ‘King’ was on the verge of a historic triple-double (40 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists), but achieved 100% effectiveness in triples in a dizzying clash.

The Lakers against themselves

The Lakers have navigated troubled waters at the start of the season. The quality of the squad has not been able to respond to a schedule marked by two objectives, qualifying directly for the playoffs and winning the In-Season Tournament. Although winning the intraseason trophy was a culmination for the Los Angeles team, the doubts surrounding their game have not stopped growing and growing, biting the dust in five of the seven games played since the Final Four in Las Vegas.

Anthony Davies has been able to shoulder the responsibility of the team when it was most needed, in those games where ‘King’s fatigue has been noticeable. In a holiday marked in red by every fan, the Lakers are facing a Christmas and New Year’s conspiracy, seeking to recover sensations at the end of the year. The Celtics of Tatum and company will be the great litmus test for the Angelenos, a everything to nothing to evaluate their real level and their hopes for the ring.

