Lechkov announced whether Bobi Mihailov will run for the head of the BFS

BFS vice-president Yordan Lechkov told bTV that neither he nor Borislav Mihailov will run for president of the football union.

“The resignation of Borislav Mihailov is informative. As far as I know him, he has no intention of heading the football union again. I will not be a candidate either. It will be decided at the Congress. We are simply following the rules. The Commercial Register is underway.

I can ask Mr. Berbatov if he knows the head of the Trade Register, they even meet often. This is a fact. Since yesterday, I understand that Misho Kasabov is the new candidate for president of this clique. The esteemed colleague Misho Kasabov acted on his own. We are learning from our mistakes, from 2019. There is an order,” he began.

“I am of the opinion that he did not break the law after the Commercial Register entered him. I respect the decisions of the Commercial Register. It is our right to appeal.

We have a regularly elected president in 2021. Is this thing not done on purpose? But I see that the other side has also become disunited,” added Lechkov.

“Looking at how they are disunited, let me support Berbatov. I will not run. I will support any candidate who guarantees that he will guarantee the construction of the National Stadium. Emil Kostadinov will not run either, they started to fight.” he finished.

