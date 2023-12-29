Lee Jae-myung and Lee Nak-yeon will meet tomorrow… Pay attention to whether or not the ‘Integrated Emergency Committee’ is accepted (Comprehensive 2nd report)

#Lee #Jaemyung #Lee #Nakyeon #meet #tomorrow.. #Pay #attention #Integrated #Emergency #Committee #accepted #Comprehensive #2nd #report

Jae-myung Lee, when asked about the Unified Emergency Management Committee, “We can’t do things in this world as we want… We have to work together.”

Nak-yeon Lee, who said, ‘I don’t meet just to take pictures,’ says, “Of course we will meet, there is no reason to avoid it.”

CEO Jae-myung Lee and former CEO Nak-yeon Lee

[연합뉴스 자료사진]

(Seoul = Yonhap News) Reporters Ko Sang-min, Seol Seung-eun, and Han Hye-won = Representative Lee Jae-myeong of the Democratic Party of Korea and former leader Nak-yeon Lee will meet in a surprise meeting on the 30th.

Attention is being paid to whether the meeting will be able to dramatically resolve the conflict between the two parties, as former Representative Lee announced that he would form a new party if his demands for Lee’s resignation and transition to the Unified Emergency Response Committee are not accepted by the end of this year.

The Democratic Party announced in a notice on the 29th that Representative Lee and former Representative Lee will meet at a restaurant in Jung-gu, Seoul at 10 am on the 30th.

The two are scheduled to meet without anyone present, and it has not been decided whether the meeting will continue until lunch, a party official said.

The results of the meeting are planned to be revealed through a briefing by the party spokesperson.

Representative Lee also met with reporters at the National Assembly this afternoon and said, “I got in touch with former Representative Lee a little while ago, so I think we will meet tomorrow morning.”

Representative Lee added, “We have to somehow make sure that the people are not disappointed in our policy of integration, so I thought I would visit their house and see them at least once.” He added, “Anyway, it looks like the schedule has been adjusted.”

When asked if he would give a specific answer on the formation of the integrated emergency committee requested by former representative Lee, he replied, “We need to talk about it. Since our positions may be different,” he said, “Isn’t it true that no one can do things the way they want in the world?”

He also said, “We should meet once and try to work together.”

It was from this afternoon that the so-called ‘Myeongnak meeting’ gained momentum.

There was talk among reporters entering the National Assembly that Representative Lee would visit former Representative Lee’s office without prior contact.

Former CEO Lee met with reporters in front of his office in Jongno-gu, Seoul and said, “I was in the middle of an interview with a media company when I got a call from CEO Lee. So I called back again, but this time CEO Lee didn’t answer,” and said, “I missed the call on my cell phone.” ‘ He also showed his history.

He said, “If Representative Lee comes to visit, of course I will meet him. There is no reason to avoid him.”

Representative Lee’s request for a meeting was read as a more softened attitude from his previous position of refusing it if it was a ‘meeting for the sake of taking pictures.’

Lee Nak-yeon and Lee Jae-myeong visit the hunger strike tent

(Seoul = Yonhap News) Reporter Lee Jeong-hoon = Lee Nak-yeon, former leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, visits Lee Jae-myeong’s hunger strike tent in front of the National Assembly on the 10th and is talking with Representative Lee. 2023.9.10 [email protected]

As the Myeongnak meeting has come to fruition, attention inside and outside the party is focused on whether Representative Lee will accept former Representative Lee’s demands.

Previously, former leader Lee demanded that Lee resign by the end of the year and convert the party to a unified non-representative system. He also revealed that if he does not accept it by the end of the year, he will start a new party.

Accordingly, former Prime Minister Kim Boo-gyeom and former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun each met with Representative Lee and began mediation, ordering special measures to resolve the party division.

However, there is growing support for the observation that it is unlikely that Representative Lee will accept the request to resign from his position with the general election just around the corner next year.

In a phone call with Yonhap News, a leadership official said, “Even the majority of non-members acknowledge that it will be difficult to win the general election without Lee Jae-myung.” He added, “It is unreasonable to demand that he withdraw for a second term immediately. This is a card that Representative Lee cannot receive.”

A member of the Bimyeong (non-Lee Jae-myeong) circle also predicted, “It is not likely that the two will agree on a surprising party unification plan at tomorrow’s meeting,” and added, “They may both remain in a meeting to build a cause.”

[email protected]

Report via KakaoTalk okjebo

<저작권자(c) 연합뉴스,

Unauthorized reproduction/redistribution, AI learning and use prohibited>

2023/12/29 22:11 Sent