Lee Nak-yeon, targeting Lee Jae-myeong, “Even DJs who had no judicial problems retreated to second term several times.”

#Lee #Nakyeon #targeting #Lee #Jaemyeong #DJs #judicial #problems #retreated #term #times

Lee Nak-yeon, former leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, is listening to questions from reporters before watching ‘Kim Dae-jung on the Road’ at CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on the 18th. /Newsis

Lee Nak-yeon, former leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, who is demanding that Lee Jae-myeong, leader of the Democratic Party, withdraw from his second term, said, “In the past, President Kim Dae-jung also retreated from his second term several times. “It was like that even if there were no judicial issues like there are now,” he said.

Former Representative Lee appeared on MBC radio’s ‘Shin Jang-sik’s News High Kick’ that day and said, “I wish the Democratic Party had made some concessions in order to run the election well.”

When asked, ‘Why should Representative Lee resign?’, former Representative Lee said, “Elections require each political party to show the public that it is at its best and ask them to ‘vote for you,’ but (Representative Lee) unfortunately does not vote two or three times a week. “It’s a situation where I have to go to court,” he said.

In response to the question, ‘Does it mean that it will be difficult to defeat the ruling party in the general election as long as Representative Lee is at the forefront of the party?’, he said, “I think he can demonstrate various wisdom. However, if the current system continues like this, I think it would be difficult to say that it is at least in the best condition.”

Former Representative Lee said, “Recently, more than 20 lawmakers have been suspected of being involved in the so-called ‘money envelope incident’ related to former Representative Song Young-gil. Can we expect good results by holding the election in this situation?”

Former Representative Lee said, “It is good to think about how it will be viewed from the perspective of the general public,” and “Especially because elections are a battle for the middle ground, it is more desirable to keep in mind what they will think.”

Meanwhile, former CEO Lee responded to the fact that Gyeonggi Economic Daily reporter Park Jong-myeong, who first reported on the suspicions of Daejang-dong development corruption in 2021, recently appeared at the prosecution as a reference and said, “I was tipped off by then-candidate Nak-yeon Lee’s closest aide,” and said, “I will try to figure it out.” “He answered. He said, “It is a huge incident in which 21 people were arrested and 4 people committed suicide while being investigated. “With that in mind, I hope people will see it as common sense.”