Lee Soo-jeong, Kim Ye-ji, and Yoon Hee-sook mentioned as new female emergency committee members

#Lee #Soojeong #Kim #Yeji #Yoon #Heesook #mentioned #female #emergency #committee #members

(From left) Lee Soo-jeong, professor of criminal psychology at Kyonggi University, Supreme Council member Kim Ye-ji, and former lawmaker Yoon Hee-sook. News 1·Newsis

There are speculations that former Minister of Justice Han Dong-hoon, who was appointed as the new emergency committee chairman of the People Power Party, will heavily include women in the emergency committee. It is expected that through this, the party will reach out to female voters, whose support is relatively weak.

According to the passport on the 22nd, Lee Soo-jeong, a criminal psychology professor at Kyonggi University who was recruited by the People Power Party last month, is being mentioned as a strong candidate for a female member of the emergency committee. Former Minister Han and Professor Lee spoke with one voice about the need for measures to prevent recurrence of sexual crimes. Even when former Minister Han announced the enactment of the ‘Korean-style Jessica Law’, which restricts the residence of high-risk sex offenders in October of this year, Professor Lee welcomed the law, saying, “It is a modification of the protective custody law that I requested while working in the People Power Sexual Violence Countermeasures Special Committee.” I put it out.

Along with Professor Lee, Supreme Council member Kim Ye-ji is also being mentioned as a candidate both inside and outside the party. Supreme Commissioner Kim is currently a member of the leadership, but it is expected that she will be able to represent various voices as she is visually impaired and a former female proportional representative member of the National Assembly. In a question to the government in June of this year, former Minister Han mentioned to Supreme Council member Kim, “Please provide guidance on how the Ministry of Justice can provide policy support to the socially vulnerable, including the disabled.” At that time, after former Minister Han came to the podium to give an answer, he became a hot topic by first announcing, “Mr. Representative, Minister of Justice Han Dong-hoon is here,” out of consideration for Supreme Council member Kim, who is visually impaired. Supreme Council Member Kim also personally delivered an invitation to a forum on the issue of abuse of the disabled to former Minister Han, who attended the People Power Party policymaker general meeting on the 6th of this month.

Former lawmaker Yoon Hee-sook, a former member of the Korea Development Institute (KDI), is also considered a candidate. Although she is an economic expert who can advise on policy and economy-related areas, she has always made bitter remarks, emphasizing the need for party reform. However, former Rep. Yoon said in a phone call, “I have never received any communication.”

Reporter Kwon Gu-yong [email protected]