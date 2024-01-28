Leet | AMD’s new Ryzen generation may have this in store

#Leet #AMDs #Ryzen #generation #store

AMD’s AM5 socket and the Ryzen 7000 series were released in September 2022. The time is slowly coming for the debut of the new generation.

28.01.2024 – AMD launched the current generation of Ryzen processors in September 2022. The units based on Zen 4 cores contained several novelties, but their design has also visibly changed. While on previous AMD processors we could find the pins on the CPU (PGA design), the Ryzen 7000 has already switched to an LGA design similar to Intel. This not only means more pins that can potentially be installed, but the power supply options have also been expanded. Of course, there were changes under the hood as well, AMD engineers strengthened the previous architecture on several levels.

Then, in 2023, the 3D V-Cache marked copies arrived. AMD installed an extra cache on these processors, which results in a pleasant FPS increase in most games. It is no coincidence that the pair of Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D are considered the best gamer processors to this day, despite being chased by Intel’s 20-core monsters with a clock speed of 6 GHz. However, development does not stop, Intel is already in full swing for the 15th generation arriving at the end of the year, but it seems that AMD is not resting either.

We know more and more about the AMD Ryzen 9000 processors

Zen 5 is closing in, a launch between April-June is very likely, AMD could dominate until Arrow Lake. – Ryzen 9000

-AM5

– same on-package chiplet design as Zen2/3/4

– same IO-die as Zen4

– same core count

– TSMC N4 variant

– double-digit IPC uplift

– similar clks

The previously proven leakers have once again revealed valuable information about the upcoming AMD processors:

They will bear the name Ryzen 9000, the 8000 numbering may remain for the APU units

They arrive in an AM5 socket, but this was to be expected

A double-digit IPC increase, i.e. the units can be at least 10% faster even with the same clock signals

DDR5-6400 support does not cause problems either, currently 6000 is the golden mean

Users can expect the release around April-June, so AMD would cut ahead of Intel. You don’t have to wait long for the X3D processors either, there is a good chance that they will even arrive before Arrow Lake, the 15th generation. Until the official announcement, it is of course worth treating the rumors with appropriate weight, but in recent years, they have rarely made mistakes the leakers.

