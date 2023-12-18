Leet | Be careful! – Time is not up, but they can already kill you in the Warzone Gulag

#Leet #careful #Time #kill #Warzone #Gulag

A bug has appeared around Call of Duty: Warzone that will probably annoy many players. Don’t be surprised if you experience this.

18.12.2023 – Warzone is actually one of the best battle royale games in terms of how many possibilities it provides for respawning. If you die very quickly, your teammates can always help you buy back, and then there’s self-revive, which you can use to pick yourself up if you’ve been knocked down. What’s more, there is another chance, the Gulag Duel, by winning which we can also return to the match.

Yes, but what if the Gulag itself becomes so unjust that we even throw the plane out the window in our anger? We are only writing to warn the players that there is a glitch in the Gulag that you will surely have an opinion about.

Time is not up, but it’s already taken care of!

Recently, a Warzone player experienced a phenomenon during a Gulag match where the countdown to the 1v1 duel had not even finished, but the opposing player was already on the other side. The player could not even move, but the opponent had already shot him. As you can see from the comments, this is an old mistake that has happened to many people.

Indeed, the bug is very similar to a Warzone bug from almost a year ago where some players were able to eliminate their Gulag opponents before the round even started. It’s not clear if that problem was fixed then but has returned now or if it’s still the same. If it’s the old bug, it means that the upgrade to Modern Warfare 3 still hasn’t fixed it.

According to one commenter, this bug has been around for a long time, and theorizes that the Warzone developers haven’t fixed it yet because it’s a rare occurrence. According to another commenter, the victim was not shot by a Gulag opponent, but by another Gulag player who was also stuck in the Gulag arena due to a bug. This can be easily proven if only because it is clearly visible on the video that the red outline of the Gulag opponent is on the other side before another player slides in from the side.

Either way, this is a frustrating phenomenon that should be fixed very quickly. Despite Warzone’s flaws, the game remains popular and is one of the most successful battle royale games on the market. In addition, during the recently launched Season 1, a lot of new content was added to the game.

