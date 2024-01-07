Leet | Call of Duty CDL packs are coming soon

Call of Duty Ranked mode starts on January 17th. From January 12, CDL fans can also sit in front of the screens, as the matches begin.

07.01.2024 – Not a week goes by where Modern Warfare III and Warzone players don’t get something new. Sometimes a new event starts, but there are also times when fans have to make do with “only” fresh skins. The December period was not filled with boredom either, as the festive ways started already in the middle of the last month of the year. Players can also be sure that the mid-season update, Reloaded, debuted on January 17. However, it seems that the eighth of January still has surprises in store for users.

It’s no secret that one of the biggest innovations of Season 1 Reloaded will be the cancellation of Modern Warfare III’s Ranked mode. Players can now play against each other under controlled conditions, with strict adherence to competitive rules. It is no coincidence that the new season of the Call of Duty League, i.e. the CDL, will also start in January, where the best teams can compete with each other. The location is once again the city of Boston, and it is guaranteed that neither the players nor the spectators will be bored. As usual, the Store does not come empty-handed.

The Call of Duty CDL packages go live on January 8th

The new Call of Duty CDL packages will go live on January 8th, around 18:00-19:00 Hungarian time. If the developers build on the previously built scheme, the CDL Bundles will be able to get the usual price tag of 10 dollars / 10 euros. Famous teams get their own skins, which take on the colors characteristic of their logo. We can expect the following contents:

  • An Operator skin that includes a style with an alternative color scheme in addition to the main color scheme
  • Weapon Camo
  • Weapon Charm
  • Sticker
  • Calling Card
From the evening of January 8th the updated COD League website will also be activatedwhere, as in previous years, the teams are listed packagecomplete with the corresponding Xbox, Playstation, Steam and BattleNET links.

Can’t unlock the new Call of Duty rewards? “It’s not your fault.”

