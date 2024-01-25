Leet | Do you have an older Samsung phone?

#Leet #older #Samsung #phone

Apple is being followed by Samsung. Both companies have extended the possibility of home repair to Hungary as well, which the users can only be happy about.

24.01.2024 – In mid-December 2023, the repair of Apple Self-Service started. Just like Apple formulated, Self-service repair is designed for people who have the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices. If you’re experienced in complex electronic device repair operations, Self-Service Repair gives you access to original Apple parts, tools, and repair manuals to perform the out-of-warranty repair yourself. It could already be guessed that the competition doesn’t really want to be left behind either, Samsung has also confirmed it.

Samsung Self-Repair

Samsung also made it available home opportunities for improvement at the end of 2023. However, at that time the list of supported devices was still quite narrow. The principle is the same here. Samsung also provides free guides, just as users will be able to order factory parts with ease. You can buy the tools, but if it’s just a one-time event, you can also rent them.

Samsung’s list has been greatly expanded

So, the above already basically sounded good, but the poor performance so far did not promise too many good things. However, on January 24, the list of supported devices was expanded. Owners of the following devices can be happy:

Smartphones: Galaxy Z Fold5 Galaxy Z Flip5 Galaxy S23 sorozat – S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, S23 FE Galaxy S22 Series – S22, S22+, S22 Ultra Galaxy S21 series – S21, S21+, S21 Ultra Galaxy S20 series – S20, S20+, S20 Ultra

Tablet computers: Galaxy Tab S9 series – S9, S9+, S9 Ultra, S9 FE, S9 FE+ Galaxy Tab S7+



It is clear that spare parts and aids will be available even for devices that are 4 years old. Thanks to this, their lifespan may also be extended. In addition to phones and tablets, the TV, projector, monitor and soundbar department was also expanded. For the time being, the above list has been fully implemented in the United States, but there is a good chance that the European, so the Hungarian sub-site will also be able to take them over within days. This is a great step for the number of manufacturers, as they will be able to chain satisfied customers even further to the ecosystem. The Self-Repair subpage of Samsung in Hungarian >IDE< you can access it by clicking

