Leet | How many FPS does the human EYE actually see?

24? 30? 60? 120? 500 billion? How many FPS can our eyes see?

Daniel Bódi

12/04/2023 – Although in the 90s and 2000s we were still happy when a game started at all, nowadays players are already at each other’s throats in the chat of streams, in the comment section of videos, or in the comments under the news , whether 30, 60 or 120 FPS makes the most sense in a game?!

In the heat of the debate, many people argue that the eye can’t see the difference above 24 FPS anyway, or that movies are projected at 24 FPS, while others swear that there is a huge gap between 60 and 120 FPS too. But where is the truth? How many FPS can the eye actually perceive?

How many FPS can our eyes actually see?

This cannot be determined with a quick research, because the opinion of the scientific world is quite divided on the subject. There is still no exact answer to how many frames the human eye can process per second, but there is a great deal of agreement that whatever the answer is, it must be separated from video game concepts and perception.

There are several reasons for this, but the most important is that our eyes work a little differently than a TV or a monitor. But just a little bit:

1. When we open our eyes, light enters the lens through the cornea.

2. This lens actually works like a mirror, directing light to the retina at the back of the eye.

3. Here, the photoreceptor cells change the light into electrical signals – similar to the computer, which convert the data to be displayed into 1’s and 0’s.

4. Then, through the optic nerve, the signals reach the brain, which decodes them and then displays them on our own “monitor”.

We see it very, very simply and in a nutshell. Our eyes therefore send information to the brain through light, and the image is born from the combination of the two. However, most of the work is done by the brain, which is why, for example, what has already been confirmed in several studies is possible.

It is not only important how many frames/seconds the eye sees, but also what information the brain processes.

As I have already said, there is no exact agreement on how many FPS our eyes perceive, but most people agree that an average human eye (or retina) can perceive approximately between 30 and 60 frames. Such a value is usually given in Hz for TVs and monitors, as well as for light bulbs, which shows how many times the screen updates the displayed image in one second.

A person approx. Around/above 50-90Hz, it no longer detects flickering, which we see as uniform light.

But this also determines the number of FPS: 30Hz is capable of a maximum of 30 FPS, 60 is by definition 60 frames per second, while 120Hz displays are already capable of 120 FPS. This means that our eyes “record”/”display” in at least 30 and on average a maximum of 60 FPS – but somewhat at a loss, as a lot of frames are lost during the process (this is called Critical Flicker Fusion).

On the other hand, the scenes on the screen become virtually continuous after 24 FPS, below which the motion picture becomes fragmented. As we already know, the higher this number, the more continuous the movement,

on the other hand, the question may be legitimate, what is the purpose of 60-120 FPS in games, if the eye can’t see it anyway?

Well, we have to look for the answer in the above, because our eyes are not the only organ that plays a role in vision. Although it is indeed the case that above 60 image updates per second, it is difficult for us to perceive much with the eyes, regardless of this, the information passed through it and was probably processed.

At least several studies have established that despite the amount of frames that are “imperceptible” and “invisible” to us, our brain actually perceives everything. Of course, we won’t know anything about this, because it is unable to display this image that flashes for a very short time, but the information about it “secretly” reached the brain.

In 2014, for example, an ophthalmologist carried out some experiments, during which he proved with high-speed film recordings that the human eye can decode images flashed for up to 13 milliseconds. This equates to roughly 72 FPS – according to science, this is the upper limit of our vision and visual perception that can still be filtered.

And indeed, above 60 FPS it is very difficult for a person to distinguish, and there is not much evidence, studies or any kind of valid research to the effect that 120 FPS in online games really significantly improves performance. On the other hand, the information we see has gone in, even if we are unable to perceive it, so it is not at all impossible that the reflexes of e-athletes are also superhuman for this very reason.

