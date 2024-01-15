Leet | Modern Warfare III Ranked will start soon

#Leet #Modern #Warfare #III #Ranked #start

A major Warzone and Modern Warfare III update will go live on January 17th. This time, fans of the multiplayer mode can rejoice a little more.

15.01.2024 – The first season of Warzone and Modern Warfare III is slowly coming to the middle. This time, this period was a little longer, since the developers did not work during the holidays either. As in past years, we can expect mid-season updates in the new era as well. The developers call them “Reloaded”, they usually arrive in the fourth week, but now they arrive in the sixth week only for the above reasons. It had been suspected for a long time that the package could debut on January 17, but on January 10, the developers announced it in an official blog post was recognized.

Fans of both Warzone and Modern Warfare III can expect new things. The Battle Royale mode also gets the new weapons immediately. In addition, it is worth preparing for the Covert Exfil and Weapon Case developments, both options can disturb the stagnant water of the matches. Modern Warfare III fans will also get new levels and game modes, one of which really stands out. And this is none other than the Ranked game mode, which the customers of the multiplayer mode have been waiting for a long time.

Ranked

Whether it’s Modern Warfare III or Warzone, the principle behind Ranked is the same. Players can clash under controlled conditions in accordance with Call of Duty: League rules. That is, the clashes only take place on certain tracks, as well as there may be restrictions in the field of weapons. Bans are decided by a dedicated panel, weapons or items that prove to be too powerful can be removed from Ranked modes in seconds.

The game modes will start in 4v4 formation, as Friendly Fire will also be enabled:

CDL Search & Destroy: No respawn, 1.5 minute round time. Tracks: Highrise, Invasion, Karachi, Skidrow, and Terminal.

No respawn, 1.5 minute round time. Tracks: Highrise, Invasion, Karachi, Skidrow, and Terminal. CDL Hardpoint: 5 minute limit / 250 point limit, changing objective every 60 seconds. Tracks: Invasion, Karachi, Skidrow, Sub Base and Terminal.

5 minute limit / 250 point limit, changing objective every 60 seconds. Tracks: Invasion, Karachi, Skidrow, Sub Base and Terminal. CDL Control: 30 lives per team, 1.5 minute lap time, 3 lap victory limit. Tracks: Highrise, Invasion and Karachi.

Modern Warfare III Ranked Rewards

As usual, the developers do not come empty-handed this time either. Players can earn tons of cosmetic items after progressing through Ranked matches. Once again, we can divide these gifts into two sections. On the one hand, there will be rewards for the number of victories, and on the other hand, the achieved Skill Division will also determine which cosmetic items will be added to the virtual warehouse of Ranked players. Let’s take a look at these.

Rewards for Season 1 Ranked Play victories

After winning 5 Ranked Play matches: “MWIII Season 1 Competitor” Weapon Sticker

After winning 10 Ranked Play matches: “Pro Issue Gutter Knife” Weapon Blueprint

After winning 20 Ranked Play matches: “Script Writer” Weapon Charm

After winning 30 Ranked Play matches: “Built Different” Large Decal

After winning 40 Ranked Play matches: “MWIII Ranked Play Season 1” Loading Screen

After winning 50 Ranked Play matches: “MWIII Season 1 Ranked Veteran” Weapon Camo

Season 1 Ranked Play Skill Division rewards

Bronze & Silver : Players who reach the Bronze and Silver Skill Divisions will be able to get a Season 1 Emblem after the end of the season.

: Players who reach the Bronze and Silver Skill Divisions will be able to get a Season 1 Emblem after the end of the season. Gold – Crimson : Players who finish between the Gold and Crimson ranks will be rewarded with a Ranked Play themed Operator Skin and Weapon Charms in addition to animated Emblem rewards.

: Players who finish between the Gold and Crimson ranks will be rewarded with a Ranked Play themed Operator Skin and Weapon Charms in addition to animated Emblem rewards. Iridescent : In addition to the rewards listed above, players who progress to the Iridescent rank will also be able to collect an extra, animated Calling Card after the end of the season.

: In addition to the rewards listed above, players who progress to the Iridescent rank will also be able to collect an extra, animated Calling Card after the end of the season. Top 250: The TOP 250, i.e. the best players in the world, will receive a unique, animated Emblem and Calling Card numbered between #2 and #250. The player who reaches the absolute first place will be able to take home an almost unique Calling Card and Emblem combination.

After updating Call of Duty: Season 1 Reloaded, it is immediately activated in Ranked Play Modern Warfare III. Fans can expect the update on January 17, around 18:00 Hungarian time. The January Call of Duty League matches will also be worth watching, more with a gift the developers are preparing: