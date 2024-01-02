Leet | One of the Warzone add-ons gives you a secret buff

#Leet #Warzone #addons #secret #buff

In some cases, developers forget to indicate the extra features of an add-on. This time one of the Warzone Optics gives a useful advantage.

02.01.2024 – Warzone received almost all the new features of Modern Warfare III after the December 6th update. In addition to weapons, this also applies to their installation and loadout. In other words, we can say goodbye to Weapon Tuning, but instead we can find precise values ​​in the menu. You no longer have to wonder which way the weapon’s statistics have changed after each update. Of course, the real effect is still questionable, since many factors can affect the effectiveness of an SMG, AR or LMG. However, it seems that this cannot always be trusted either.

Accessories that can be equipped in the game provide players with extra advantages and disadvantages. Five of these can be mounted on the weapons, fortunately the developers did not bring back the 10 add-ons of Call of Duty: Vanguard. In most cases, Modern Warfare III and Warzone correctly indicate what values ​​are changed after equipping the given Optic or Grip. However, the game may not indicate them due to developer carelessness. There have been examples of this before, it seems that in the last days of 2023, the community managed to discover another “secret” buff.

One of the Warzone Optics gives extra boost to weapons

Sally is a Dog In the final days of 2023, he tested Warzone add-ons. For a long time it seemed that he could not find anything interesting, but one Optic caused a serious surprise even for the well-known content producer. The Ares Clear Optic the only accessory in its category that helps with recoil. We can talk about a 10% recoil reduction, which is not negligible.

Optic is really not the best aimer in the game, but this advantage can quickly put it in the top spot. However, there is definitely one drawback: it cannot be fitted to all categories. The Assault Rifle, Sniper Rifle, Battle Rifle, Marksman Rifle and LMG lineup are worth browsing if you want to harness the power of the Ares Clear Optic in Warzone. It’s possible that the supplement doesn’t consciously give you an advantage, so it might be worth using the extra as soon as possible property.