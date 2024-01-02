Leet | One of the Warzone add-ons gives you a secret buff

#Leet #Warzone #addons #secret #buff

In some cases, developers forget to indicate the extra features of an add-on. This time one of the Warzone Optics gives a useful advantage.

02.01.2024 – Warzone received almost all the new features of Modern Warfare III after the December 6th update. In addition to weapons, this also applies to their installation and loadout. In other words, we can say goodbye to Weapon Tuning, but instead we can find precise values ​​in the menu. You no longer have to wonder which way the weapon’s statistics have changed after each update. Of course, the real effect is still questionable, since many factors can affect the effectiveness of an SMG, AR or LMG. However, it seems that this cannot always be trusted either.

Accessories that can be equipped in the game provide players with extra advantages and disadvantages. Five of these can be mounted on the weapons, fortunately the developers did not bring back the 10 add-ons of Call of Duty: Vanguard. In most cases, Modern Warfare III and Warzone correctly indicate what values ​​are changed after equipping the given Optic or Grip. However, the game may not indicate them due to developer carelessness. There have been examples of this before, it seems that in the last days of 2023, the community managed to discover another “secret” buff.

One of the Warzone Optics gives extra boost to weapons

Sally is a Dog In the final days of 2023, he tested Warzone add-ons. For a long time it seemed that he could not find anything interesting, but one Optic caused a serious surprise even for the well-known content producer. The Ares Clear Optic the only accessory in its category that helps with recoil. We can talk about a 10% recoil reduction, which is not negligible.

Also Read:  Head of American university fired for making porn videos

Optic is really not the best aimer in the game, but this advantage can quickly put it in the top spot. However, there is definitely one drawback: it cannot be fitted to all categories. The Assault Rifle, Sniper Rifle, Battle Rifle, Marksman Rifle and LMG lineup are worth browsing if you want to harness the power of the Ares Clear Optic in Warzone. It’s possible that the supplement doesn’t consciously give you an advantage, so it might be worth using the extra as soon as possible property.

These are the best weapons in Warzone in the early days of 2024

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

AMBER Alert | A one-year-old baby wanted in Montreal
AMBER Alert | A one-year-old baby wanted in Montreal
Posted on
In Sweden, thermometers fell to -40 degrees
In Sweden, thermometers fell to -40 degrees
Posted on
Sweetness and freshness meet in this very easy to make cocktail
Sweetness and freshness meet in this very easy to make cocktail
Posted on
Action-packed survival shooter for the PC: Indie hit free today in the Epic Games Store
Action-packed survival shooter for the PC: Indie hit free today in the Epic Games Store
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News