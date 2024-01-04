Leet | These are the most useful Windows keyboard shortcuts

#Leet #Windows #keyboard #shortcuts

Windows is a truly versatile operating system. It supports the user experience with a lot of keyboard shortcuts, but most people only know a few.

04.01.2024 – Windows key combinations can save users a lot of time. However, aside from basic commands, users don’t really take advantage of them. This is a big mistake, especially in view of the fact that Windows 11 has also brought additional smarts over the past years, which can come in handy both during work and entertainment. It is no coincidence that the DigitalTrends team recently collected the most useful new and old key combinations that anyone can use in everyday life. You probably know some of them, but the list may surprise you.

The new Windows 11 keyboard shortcuts

⊞ Win + W Opens the Widget panel. ⊞ Win + A Bring up the Quick Settings interface, where you can adjust the WiFi or just the brightness ⊞ Win + N Open the notification center ⊞ Win + Z Bring up the Snap Layouts interface, where you can organize the windows ⊞ Win + C Still official in our country invokes an unavailable Windows Copilot AI assistant

Previous keyboard shortcuts that are also useful

Windows keyboard shortcuts

The above combinations are therefore focused on the new features of Windows 11, but there is no need to panic even if you are using an earlier version of Windows or are not interested in these developments. Windows 10 also has several great commands. Here we can list the combination that facilitates screen saving or the keys that bring up the settings in seconds. Let’s take a look at the most useful ones:

Keyboard command

Function

⊞ Win + Shift + S The Snipping Tool allows us to create a screenshot ⊞ Win + M Minimizes all windows ⊞ Win + R Opens the Run menu ⊞ Win + L Locks the current Windows user, so a password is required again to enter the account ⊞ Win+ By pressing D, we can hide all the windows so that we have a clear view of the Desktop, ⊞ Win+ I Opens the Windows settings ⊞ Win+ E Opens the Windows Explorer ⊞ Win+ X Brings up the right-click menu of the Start menu ⊞ Win+ P In the case of multiple displays, we can set their layout and role ⊞ Win+ Comma (,) Performs a similar function as Win + D while held down, but restores all windows when released ⊞ Win+ Period (.) Brings up the Windows 11 emoji selection screen ⊞ Win+ Tab Brings up the Task View, where you can also find active applications ⊞ Win + K Brings up the Cast menu ⊞ Win + G Opens the Xbox Game Bar interface

Advanced copying and pasting

Most users are familiar with the basic CTRL + C (copy), CTRL + V (paste) or CTRL + X (cut) functions, but the system offers much more diverse options. You may also want to review these in this is Microsoft’s official website helped, it is worth expecting some overlap compared to the previous paragraph.

Keyboard command

Function

Ctrl + X Cut the selected element. Ctrl + C (or Ctrl + Insert) Copy the selected item. Ctrl + V (or Shift + Insert) Insert the selected element. Ctrl + Z Undo operation. Alt + Tab Switch between open applications. Alt + F4 Close the active element or exit the active application. Windows key + L Lock the PC. Windows key + D Show and hide the desktop. F2 Rename the selected element. F3 Search for a file or folder in File Manager. F4 Display the address bar list in the File Manager. F5 Refresh the active window. F6 Switch between screen elements in a window or on the desktop. F10 Activate the menu bar in the active application. Alt + F8 Display the password on the login screen. Alt + Esc Switch between items in the order they are opened. Alt + underlined letter Execute the command corresponding to the given letter. Alt + Enter Display the properties of the selected element. Alt + space Open the shortcut menu for the active window. Alt + Left Arrow Go back. Alt + right arrow Move forward. Alt + Page Up Go up one screen. Alt + Page Down Go one screen down. Ctrl + F4 Close the active document (in full-screen and applications that allow multiple documents to be open at the same time). Ctrl + A Select all elements in a document or window. Ctrl + D (or Delete) Delete the selected item and move it to the Recycle Bin. Ctrl + E Open Finder (in most applications). Ctrl + R (or F5) Refresh the active window. Ctrl + Y Repeat action. Ctrl + Right Arrow Move the cursor to the beginning of the next word. Ctrl + Left Arrow Move the cursor to the beginning of the previous word. Ctrl + Down Arrow Move the cursor to the beginning of the next paragraph. Ctrl + Up Arrow Move the cursor to the beginning of the previous paragraph. Ctrl + Alt + Tab Switch between all open applications with the arrow keys. Alt + Shift + arrow keys If the focus is on a group or tile in the Start menu, move it in the specified direction. Ctrl + Shift + arrow keys When a tile has focus in the Start menu, move the tile to another tile to create a folder. Ctrl + arrow keys Resize the Start menu when it is open. Ctrl + arrow key (to move to item) + space Select multiple individual items in a window or on the desktop. Ctrl + Shift with the arrow key Select a block of text. Ctrl + Esc Open the Start menu. Ctrl + Shift + Esc Open the Task Manager. Ctrl + Shift Switch the keyboard layout if multiple keyboard layouts are available. Ctrl + Space Toggle Chinese character input (IME) on or off. Shift + F10 Display the shortcut menu for the selected item. Shift with any arrow key Select multiple items in a window or on the desktop, or select text in a document. Shift + Delete Delete the selected item without moving it to the Recycle Bin.

With the help of the above keyboard shortcuts, it is not much system function remains, for which the use of the mouse is essential. In extreme cases, the user can save long seconds with the help of these, which, added together, can add up to a few hours on a monthly or yearly basis. Did you know them all?