Leet | This is how PC gamers are ruining Warzone games

#Leet #gamers #ruining #Warzone #games

Warzone players often think that console, controller users have an advantage. However, this time it is different.

01.01.2024 – Warzone is a true multiplatform game. In addition to PC/Windows, it can also be found on Xbox and PlayStation consoles. In addition, older generation consoles are no exception, i.e. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners can also enjoy the free title. In addition, the players are confused by the developers, which can cause a lot of controversy. Aim Assist is also a recurring topic of discussion within the community and its legitimacy. Controller players get some help from the developers in the form of automatic aim assist.

Nowadays, it is possible to attach a keyboard and mouse to a console, just as no one prevents PC users from connecting an Xbox or PlayStation controller to the machine. Developers have to find the right balance. It is clear that using the controllers would be a serious problem without aids. Excessive Aim Assist is also not a solution, as it can give controller players an unfair advantage. In recent years, the creation of a balance has not been very successful, and most PC “professionals” have hung up the mouse on a nail to switch to DualShock or DualSense controllers. However, it looks like this time PC users may get an advantage for a few days.

A PC mechanic is ruining Warzone matches

New movement mechanic lets you run so fast you can basically fly in Warzone pic.twitter.com/zP2UPuKHSp — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) December 31, 2023

The video above was released in the last hours of 2023. At first, you might think that it is a simple Warzone scam, but the reality is sadder than that. In the video, we can see a PC mechanic that was discovered by players recently. It cannot be reproduced on a console, so computer gamers can clearly do well. PC players can run as fast as if they were flying. This is a huge help in two ways. On the one hand, it is much more difficult to hit such players, and on the other hand, the whole team can rotate to the safe zone in seconds. Although we can’t talk about fraud, it’s still not worth experimenting, as it could easily end in an unexpected ban. Hopefully Warzone in the coming days developers they remedy the unconscious advantage.