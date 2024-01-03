Leet | This is how to set the Warzone FOV value

#Leet #set #Warzone #FOV

Since November 2022, Warzone’s FOV value can be adjusted on all three platforms. Despite this, many people did not even touch the basic settings.

03.01.2023 – Among Warzone players, the word FOV (Field of View) had a rather negative meaning for a long time. Not by chance, since for a long time the possibility of changing the angle of view was not available for console players, which is voiced many times on various social platforms. Fortunately, this was rectified by Warzone 2.0 at the end of 2022, and now all platforms can start battles on equal terms. The Modern Warfare III integration did not change this either.

Whether using a controller or a keyboard, players don’t mind spending a few free minutes fine-tuning this setting, as the outcome of a match could depend on it. A With the help of CharlieINTEL, we play the piano through the most important settings and their importance. The setting may seem insignificant at first, but there are actually several things that can depend on the right Warzone FOV slider.

FOV setting in Modern Warfare III and Warzone games

For many, this will not be new, but there may be users who have never visited this menu because they did not consider it very important. Let’s see how we can reach our FOV settings:

Start Call of Duty: Warzone or Modern Warfare III

Go into the settings

Find the “Graphics” tab, section

Under the View section, you can find the FOV (Field of View) setting

After that, the slider must be set to the correct position

The recommended settings

One might think that we can calculate with a bombproof universal value, but this is not entirely the case. It is worth splitting up the controller and keyboard users, due to the difference in input methods, different angles prove to be the golden mean.

Values ​​between 95 and 105 are recommended for controller players , as the field of vision widens significantly, but it won’t be difficult to see our opponents due to the seemingly smaller models. Controller players are at a disadvantage when it comes to fine, small movements, so they shouldn’t go above 105. In the ADS and Weapon Field of View settings, it is worth setting the Independent and Default values.

Users who play with a keyboard and mouse can also think about values ​​between 105 and 115, since small movements can be carried out much more easily here with the help of the mouse, but the fisheye effect of the 120 FOV does not yet apply. In the case of ADS, the Independent value is also recommended here, but in the case of Weapon Field of View, Wide can also be a great option instead of Default.

ADS FOV

The game gives us two options, we can choose the Independent and Affected values ​​for ADS. Both have their advantages and disadvantages:

Independent FOV in the case of ADS view, we have a different angle of view, which by default is 80. When looking through the scope/reticle, we see our opponent as larger, while we can take advantage of the larger FOV when looking plainly. The disadvantage also follows from this, since we cannot see such an area while aiming.

Affected FOV in the case of the ADS view, the viewing angle is the same as the "flat" viewing angle. In the case of a large FOV, our opponents may seem smaller, but the visual recoil and the larger field of view can compensate us.

Of course, the above settings are not scriptures, if we have felt confident with FOV 85 for many years, then we do not need to switch to 105. In certain cases FOV that is too low or just too high can cause headaches and nausea in those who are sensitive to itwhich can completely destroy the gaming experience. However, they can be perfect as a starting point for those who have not yet found the right values ​​or have never dealt with changing the FOV.