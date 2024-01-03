Leet | Warzone Aim Assist helps like never before

#Leet #Warzone #Aim #Assist #helps

Aim Assist is a recurring topic of discussion in multiplayer games. Warzone is no exception to this, and the debates will not subside even in January 2024.

03.01.2024 – The first season of Warzone and Modern Warfare III is slowly reaching its halfway point. We can expect the next big Call of Duty update on January 17th. In addition to weapons, the battle royale client received almost all mechanics. Whether it’s movement-related developments or weapon customization. We cannot go beyond the fact that Warzone now uses the renewed Aim Assist of Modern Warfare III. The divisive topic has been brought up several times on social media in the past period, many feel that Modern Warfare III shaped it too strongly.

Nowadays, it is possible to attach a keyboard and mouse to a console, just as no one prevents PC users from connecting an Xbox or PlayStation controller to the machine. Developers have to find the right balance. It is clear that using the controllers would be a serious problem without aids. Excessive Aim Assist is also not a solution, as it can give controller players an unfair advantage. The developers certainly didn’t manage to find this balance even in the first days of 2024, in fact, it can create almost comically awkward situations.

The Warzone Aim Assist can also be used on the wall without any problems

Okay maybe Aim Assist has gone too far LMFAO pic.twitter.com/w7aFpq1tsv — Fifakill (@Fifakill_) January 2, 2024

The above video was uploaded on the second of January Twitter/X to a community site. The half-minute scene doesn’t really need to be explained. With noble simplicity, Aim Assist tracks the opponent clearly even through the wall, while the player hardly touches the controller. The video was seen by nearly 650,000 players in 24 hours, and as you could guess, there was no shortage of comments either. The community agrees that you can’t completely remove the support from the game, but it’s not very fair in its current state. Of course, there will never be a balance that will be optimal for everyone, but at the moment the mechanics help almost to a cheating level. Hopefully, the developers will continue to actively monitor the feedback and refine the above as soon as possible problems.