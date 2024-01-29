Left-hander Wandy Peralta would be in the Mets’ sights (report)

By MLB.com | 4:35 PM EST

Adam Ottavino, who returned to the Mets on a one-year deal (according to a source) on Saturday, might not be the last reliever the team adds in free agency this offseason.

According to MLB Network analyst Jon Heyman, New York is looking for a left-handed arm, and the Dominican Wandy Peralta is among their targets.

Peralta, of course, is familiar with the Big Apple. The left-hander spent the last three seasons with the Yankees, appearing in 165 games and posting a 2.82 ERA. The Bronx Bombers also reportedly have interest in re-signing Peralta.

Other notable left-handed relievers on the free agent market include former Mets Aaron Loup and Brad Hand, as well as Scott Alexander.

