left too soon, left life on his birthday

DONATAS ČIŽAUSKAS

Donatas Čižauskas (1989–2023), a member of the group “2 Donatai”, passed away immediately after New Year’s Day, on January 2. The 33-year-old man left to mourn not only the fans of his talent, but also his wife Ieva and five-year-old daughter.

“Happy Birthday. I apologize for greeting you so early in the morning. Love you, Miegale. I tried to hit the time when you were born,” the musician congratulated his wife on Facebook on Christmas morning.

Donatas became famous in 2013 after appearing in the “Lietuvos balso” project. Later, he went on the stage of the LNK project with his friend Donatas Balvočius. Judu introduced themselves as members of the group “2 Donatai”. After a successful performance in the project, this group became popular throughout Lithuania. However, in 2016, in order to devote more time to his family, D. Balvočius left the group. Karolis Akulavičius joined D. Čižauskas and the group continued its concerts.

In January, “2 Donatai” was supposed to start a tour of Lithuania – performances were planned in the biggest cities of Lithuania in the coming months. In April, the biggest concert in the band’s career was supposed to take place at the “Zalgiris” arena in Kaunas.

“Donat will no longer have his arena. This is how I would like to scold him today: “Donce!” You could create a million songs and sing them with your alkaline, “sandy” voice, which I loved so much… You could bring a million joys to your home, to your loved ones… Because that’s how I knew you: a person with a smile, a person who is a volcano, next to whom a quiet girl like me could only feel like an old woman…” I can’t take it anymore. I can only cry… Out of despair…

Cherish life. Let us treasure ourselves in it. And most of all, let’s cherish those whom we ourselves are dear to… Peace be with you”, shared the thoughts of singer Inga Valinskienė, who was not only friends with her husband Arūnas, but was also the best man of D. Čižauskas and Ieva at their wedding in 2016.

VITALIA KATUNSKYTĖ

On January 18, the news about the death of pop legend, singer Vitalija Katunskytė (1955–2023) spread across Lithuania. A well-known woman’s life ended at the age of 68. The sad news was then confirmed by the ex-husband of the artist’s daughter, Kęstutis Blažys. According to him, the woman’s life ended on Wednesday evening while she was at home.

“Doctors say he died because of his heart. She was at home,” K. Blažys said then.

A couple of years ago, the singer told the portal lrytas.lt that she had health problems related to her spine – the woman’s legs were melting due to a pinched nerve. V. Katunskytė mentioned that due to this problem, she had to consult doctors several times, but they did not recommend the operation due to the high risk.

“I drive a car, I walk everywhere, but of course I’m holding on to a wheelchair. Take it away and I may fall. But every second complains about those spines in Lithuania, nothing new here. The doctors say that after the operation I can sit in a wheelchair or lie on a bed. So how can I go under the knife after such words? The risk is huge. In addition, age and overweight play a role,” V. Katunskytė told the portal lrytas.lt at the time.

According to the singer, then she had to visit 8 surgeons, but all of them had the same opinion. V. Katunskyte was offered an operation even in Switzerland – the price of such an operation is 50 thousand. euros, but she refused.

However, V. Katunskytė did not give up – in order to help herself, she went to massages and took medicine. According to her, her health began to falter a long time ago.

“It used to hurt that back, but that’s what – you inject ampoules into your shoulder and go on stage. That’s exactly how I lived. Because for me, the stage was the first, and the diseases were in the thirty-fifth place. During all these years, the disease continued to progress, and now the doctors are scratching their heads and asking how I neglected my spine. He said that he needed to improve his health twenty-five years ago. But most of us live like this. As long as the disease does not press, we drink, take medicine and move forward,” she said.

The woman also suspected that her spine problems arose from a previously performed stomach reduction operation.

ALMA ADAMKIENĖ

On May 21, heartbreaking news about the death of the former First Lady of Lithuania Alma Adamkiene (1927–2023) spread across the country. Her life ended after a serious illness. A. Adamkienė died at the age of 97. She was recently treated at Santara clinics after suffering a stroke. The communication group of the Presidency announced the loss on Sunday morning.

“The President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda expresses his sincere condolences to President Valdas Adamkas and the people who loved Mrs. Alma in the hour of their painful loss,” the statement read at the time.

A. Adamkienė was born in 1927. February 10 In Šiauliai, in the family of Stasios Nututas and Ona Soblytė-Nutautienė, a creator-volunteer of the Lithuanian army.

Alma Adamkiene’s father, Stasys Nutautas, volunteered for the newly formed Lithuanian army, participated in the battles with the Bolsheviks, was wounded, received the rank of sergeant for his bravery, and later headed a trading house operating in Western Lithuania.

in 1944 approaching the second Soviet occupation, Alma Nutautaitė with her parents and sister Danuta retreated to Sweden, but the Nazi occupiers arrested the whole family, the mother and her daughters were sent to Riga prison, and later to a labor camp in Germany.

After the end of the war, Alma Nutautaitė entered the Lithuanian high school established in Eichstete, Germany, where she met her future husband, Valdas Adamkus. Alma and Valdas Adamka got married in 1951. USA, Chicago.

Since 1962 Alma Adamkienė managed the Tabor Farm summer house for twenty-five years, which became an important center of Lithuania in the United States. The congresses of the “Santara-Šviesa” organization of Lithuanian emigrants have been held here for many years. Both in 1997 and 2004. after her husband decided to run in the presidential elections, Alma Adamkienė actively joined the team of V. Adamkaus, and after the victory in the elections she faithfully helped him in the position of head of state.

With her humanity and sincerity, the first lady Alma Adamkienė won the sympathy and love of the entire nation. For 15 years, the first lady of Lithuania, Alma Adamkienė, headed the Alma Adamkienė charity and support fund, which provided support worth millions to many Lithuanian rural schools, children’s hospitals and children’s orphanages.

ZITA KELMICKAITĖ

At the end of May, Lithuania lost another bright person – Zita Kelmickaitė (1951-2023), TV and radio presenter and public figure, left Annapilin on her 72nd birthday.

The TV presenter was treated until her death in the Hepatology and Gastroenterology Department of Santariškii Clinics after she felt unwell on March 19, while hosting the LRT radio show “Toks živas su Zita Kelmickaite” and an ambulance was called for her.

Soon after, the woman said that she felt better, but did not yet know when she would go home. Later, Z. Kelmickaitė’s niece also commented on the situation.

“At the moment, she is undergoing tests, but she is already feeling better. I visited her in the morning and I plan to visit her in the afternoon as well. Her phone is just getting hot from calls, it’s true, she doesn’t have time to answer everyone, so she sends her best wishes and promises to get well,” she said then.

DALIA TEHERSKYTĖ

At the end of the year, on November 27, the news spread across the country about the death of Dalia Teišerskytė (1944–2023), a journalist, poet, Lithuanian politician and public figure, president of Kaunas women’s club “Ad ASTRA”. A woman’s life ended on her birthday, when she turned 79.

D. Tešerskytė died in her home after a serious illness. According to portal lrytas.lt, the politician was released from the hospital at her conscious request on November 24, so that she could spend the last days of her life at home with her family. In 2022, D. Tešerskyte was diagnosed with an insidious disease. Only the closest people knew about the diagnosis. In the summer, Dalia Teišerskyte underwent an operation and a complex treatment was prescribed.

“I suffer when no one sees. No one has to suffer with you. Unless your very own, children, grandchildren. They help me a lot in difficult times. Where needed, takes him when needed, brings him back when needed, ties him up when needed, pats him when needed, makes him cry together. But what do other people have to say? Why do I have to infect them with my gloom, illnesses, and problems?” Dalia Teišerskytė reluctantly spoke about her illness.

Poet, prose writer Dalia Teišerskytė was born on November 27, 1944 in the village of Leonava, Raseiniai district. 1950-1953 studied at Kretinga secondary school.

in 1953 exiled to Siberia. 1953-1959 studied at a seven-year forestry school in Mezhdugranka, Irkutsk region, Russia. 1959-1962 worked as a forestry worker.

After returning to Lithuania, in 1962-1963 studied at evening school and worked at the Mosėdis horticulture farm.

1963-1967 studied at the Kaunas Technical School of Technology (now Kaunas College), in the printing technology course.

in 1968 entered the Faculty of History of Vilnius State University (now Vilnius University), which he graduated in 1974. and obtained the specialty of journalist.

1967-1989 worked at Raidės and V. Kapsukas-Mickevičius printing houses, Žinijas- drauagsi, director of the Kaunas Artists’ House, editor-in-chief of the newspaper “Jaunystė”, editor of the magazine “Gabijos”.

During the revival period, he established the Fashion and Poetry Theater, the children’s newspaper “Tukas”, the “Modilina” training center, and the “Gabijos” magazine.

1989-2000 worked in the closed joint-stock company “Gabija”.

2000-2016 – Member of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania, was elected according to the list of the Liberal Movement of the Republic of Lithuania.

She worked in the Education, Science and Culture Committee, Family and Child Affairs and Business and Employment Committees in the Seimas, and was the chairperson and deputy chairperson of the Ethics and Procedures Committee.

She also worked in the Information Society Development Committee, the Ethics and Procedures Commission, the Migration Commission, the World Lithuanian Community Commission, was the chairperson of the friendship group with the Portuguese Parliament, the deputy chairperson of the Women’s Parliamentary Group.

in 2002 was elected as a member of the Kaunas City Municipal Council, she refused her mandate due to the decision of the Constitutional Court.

Member of the Liberal Movement of the Republic of Lithuania, member of the Kaunas branch of the Lithuanian University Women’s Association, president of the Kaunas Women’s Club “Ad ASTRA”, member of the Union of Lithuanian Journalists, member of the International Union of Publicists and Writers.

D. Teišerskytė has written more than 400 texts for popular songs, about 300 articles for Lithuanian and foreign publications.

She has been a member of the Lithuanian Writers’ Union since 2006.