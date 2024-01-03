Left top chastises Søgne vote: – A complete farce

#Left #top #chastises #Søgne #vote #complete #farce

REACTS: Venstre’s Ingvild Wetrhus Thorsvik believes the government has made a tactical choice. Photo: Gisle Oddstad / VG

Ingvild Thorsvik (V) accuses the government of tactical play when they allow 16-year-olds to vote only in Søgne and Songdalen. She believes the whole process has been a “complete farce”.

The government is conducting a referendum in Søgne and Songdalen on the dissolution of Kristiansand municipality.

Ingvild Thorsvik from Venstre is critical of the right to vote only for old Søgne and Songdalen, and for 16-year-olds to be allowed to vote there – but not nationally.

Thorsvik believes this is “undemocratic” and considers it a “tactic” on the part of the municipal minister.

The Liberals expect a proposal for 16-year-old voting rights nationally according to the Center Party’s new position.

The referendum will be held from 22 January to 2 February.

– From the start, this process has been a complete farce, and I am, to put it mildly, very critical of what the government is putting Kristiansand municipality, its elected officials, residents and employees through, says Venstre’s Ingvild Wetrhus Thorsvik to VG.

The government announced on Wednesday how it will carry out the referendum in Søgne and Songdalen. There the citizens must say whether they are for or against dissolving Kristiansand municipality.

Anyone who turns 16 in 2024 can participate. But only those who live in old Søgne and Songdalen have the right to vote, not those who live in old Kristiansand.

– It is absolutely incredible to set up a referendum where only around 15 per cent of the inhabitants of the municipality are heard, in a matter which in every possible way will have major consequences for the inhabitants of the entire municipality. It is undemocratic and not something we in the Liberal Party can stand behind, says Thorsvik.

– Appears almost like tactics

Søgne and Songdalen were forcibly merged with Kristiansand municipality by the previous government. From 22 January to 2 February, the current government will hold a referendum on whether they want to dissolve the municipality.

The Center Party promised in the election campaign that those municipalities that wanted it would be allowed to dissolve. The municipal board in Kristiansand said no twice. Local Government Minister Erling Sande (Sp) has promised that the government will listen to what the citizens say in the referendum.

Thorsvik is critical of the government allowing 16-year-olds to vote in a single case, but does not support it for everyone. Voting takes place digitally and by letter.

GOT SUPPORT: Trygve Slagsvold Vedum received support from SV’s Kirsti Bergstø when he wanted to change the law to allow the state to hold a referendum in Søgne and Songdalen. Photo: Frode Hansen / VG

– It is extremely special that the municipal minister from a party that is against 16-year-old voting rights allows 15-year-olds to participate in the referendum. It appears almost like a tactic on the part of the local government minister, especially because a survey from Respons Analyze shows that the desire for division is greatest among the youngest, says Thorsvik and adds:

– The Liberals clearly believe that 16-year-olds should have the right to vote in elections. The political decisions also affect the 16- and 17-year-olds and they should be allowed to help decide who will make them. As the Center Party has now clearly turned around and agrees with us, I expect that the government will soon come up with a proposal to the Storting on 16-year-old voting rights, she says.

VG contacted the Ministry of Local Government on Wednesday afternoon for a comment, but has not yet received a response.

