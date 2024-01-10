“Legal” Call of Duty cheat gives aim assist to players with mouse and keyboard

In shooters you usually play faster and more accurately with mouse and keyboard, but to compensate for that, players with a controller get some aim assist. Now, however, a new cheat has been discovered that combines the best of the two.

The cheat uses a program called reWASD. This makes it possible to register the inputs from mouse and keyboard as input from a controller. The software also enables no recoil scripts, which in multiplayer games like Call of Duty: Warzone in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is of course problematic.

For now, reWASD is not detected by Call of Duty’s anti-cheat system because the program is not specifically intended for cheating. Instead, the program should make games more accessible to gamers with disabilities, but it can therefore be seriously abused by other players. The question is therefore whether Activision will allow the essentially legal software for a long time to come, or whether other measures will be taken to prevent abuse.

The problem of reWASD does not only affect Call of Duty. The abuse first came to light through The Finals, but of course many other games are also vulnerable to it.

In any case, aim assist for players with controllers is a somewhat controversial matter, especially when cross-play is involved and players with mouse and keyboard on the one hand and controller on the other are in the same games. After all, some players are very good with a controller and thanks to the aim assist they can sometimes easily dominate less strong players with mouse and keyboard.

