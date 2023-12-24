Legal saga at the lake: The TF proves Estavayer wrong on the Hôtel du Lac

#Legal #saga #lake #proves #Estavayer #wrong #Hôtel #Lac

The civil appeal filed by the company benefiting from the operating lease for the building on Place Nova Friburgo was admitted.

In the legal saga opposing them to the municipality of Estavayer, the beneficiaries of a right to operate the Hôtel du Lac won a round at the Federal Court.

Did the municipality of Estavayer act correctly by unilaterally deciding to break the distinct and permanent right (DDP) which linked it to the Société Hôtel du Lac et Restaurant du Débarcadère SA, in summer 2017? Having to examine this question, the Second Court of Civil Law of the Federal Tribunal (TF) ruled that no, according to a judgment rendered on December 12. “The judgment of the Cantonal Court was annulled and the case returned to this authority for a new decision in accordance with the considerations,” informed trustee Eric Chassot on Wednesday during the General Council. The future of the Hôtel du Lac, a centerpiece of Stavia tourism, therefore remains more than ever in suspense.

“We have no idea when the recitals will arrive. It is therefore impossible to imagine any strategy at the moment.” Eric Chassot, trustee of Estavayer

The fully drafted judgment having not yet been transmitted to the parties, the councilor could not yet comment on the reasons for accepting the appeal. “We haven’t even talked about it yet within the Municipal Council (editor’s note: Executive) and have no idea when the recitals will arrive. It is therefore impossible to imagine any strategy at the moment,” continues the trustee.

Sea serpent

Although there are still many unknowns in this matter, the TF’s decision ensures a clear extension of the procedure. Closed since 2016 and abandoned since then, the building has represented a sea serpent of the Municipal Council sessions since 2017.

After denouncing the DDP, the Municipality presented its vision for the future of this tourist site. The SA holding the DDP, running until 2058, however, did not see it that way and also unveiled a renovation project. In the absence of an agreement, the matter went to court.

Closed since 2016, the Hôtel du Lac, ideally located at the end of Nova Friburgo square, is considered a centerpiece of local tourism.

Once the legal matters concerning the use of the DDP have been settled, financial compensation will still need to be agreed. Either for the resumption of the property by the Municipality, or for the lost operating time, if the company was confirmed in its right…

