Legendary pitcher Juan Carlos Pulido passed away

#Legendary #pitcher #Juan #Carlos #Pulido #passed

Venezuelan baseball is in mourning, before ending the night of Thursday, December 28, 2023, the death of a legendary player was confirmed. Juan Carlos Pulidowho in sports life was a reference for Navigators of Magellanleft the earthly plane.

In the middle of an interesting day of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP), Navigators of Magellan y Eagles of Zulia, they starred in a tiebreaker match to access the Wild Card Series. Even so, the luck of the destiny that would take place was not counted on. Juan Carlos Pulido, “The Lion Tamer”.

Wilmer CastellanoVenezuelan journalist announced the scoop in his social networks: «With great regret, I regret to confirm the physical disappearance of Juan Carlos Pulido, who for a week had been struggling with a complicated health condition. “The Lion Tamer” fought, he fought his last game but he couldn’t. Peace to his soul and strength to his family. This, the reporter reported at 09:51 P.M.

In 1988, he debuted with Tigres de Aragua in Venezuelan winter baseball. Later, he was changed to Navigators of Magellan, a team with which he excelled for a legendary career. With the buccaneers, he obtained the Prize «Pitcher of the Year»in the 1993-1994 season. With Magellan, he was there for nine harvests, where he won 41 awards, this being a franchise mark. He earned a 2.75 earned run percentage and was part of three championships in the organization.

Also, he had his time Major League Baseball upon being signed by Minnesota Twins in 1989. In three seasons, he recorded three wins and eight losses, struck out 47 batters, and left an ERA of 5.98 in 111.2 innings of work. Even so, his best numbers were in his native country.

Juan Carlos Pulido, historic pitcher in LVBP

For life in LVBP, accumulated 72 wins and 55 losses in 270 outings on the mound, recording an ERA of .316. Always, he stood out against Leones del Caracas, hence his nickname was recognized. “The Lion Tamer”. He said goodbye to Venezuelan baseball as the left-handed pitcher with more victories on the diamond in Venezuela.

Being a Free Agent, in 2008 he signed with Sharks of La Guaira, franchise where he retired. The following year, he took over as bullpen coach with Magellan.

Juan Carlos Pulidoan icon and legend of Venezuelan sports, left at the age of 52 in the city of Caracas.