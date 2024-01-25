Legendary Polish brand for sale. There is a starting price for Ursus

#Legendary #Polish #brand #sale #starting #price #Ursus

“The subject of the tender is the sale of the company URSUS SA in bankruptcy with its registered office in Warsaw,” we read in the official receiver’s announcement. The starting price for Ursus is PLN 124,535,881.82, and the opening date and bidding are set for March 14.

Ursus will be sold in its entirety, which means that the brand can return to the market.

“The very beginnings of Ursus date back to the times before World War I, the structure and production have changed and expanded over the years. Finally, in 1920, the then company was transformed into Fabryka Silników i Traktorów “Ursus” Sp. Akc. The first tractor rolled off the production line two years later” – reminds the website wiescirolnicze.pl.

In 1948, Zakłady Mechaniczne “Ursus” was established, and 12 years later mass production of Ursus C-325 tractors began. Back in the 1980s, Ursus produced 50,000. tractors per year. “They dominated not only domestic agriculture, but also reached foreign markets in over 50 countries around the world,” we read further.

Ursus problems

The company had been struggling with financial problems for years and was trying to get back on track. At the end of 2020, it filed an application for restructuring proceedings. This could not be achieved in four months and in March 2021, to avoid bankruptcy, Ursus filed an application to open restructuring proceedings.

However, the District Court in Warsaw dismissed the application to open restructuring proceedings and declared Ursus bankrupt. The company KGS Restrukturyzacje became the receiver – we wrote on money.pl.

The currently bankrupt company is actually an attempt to reactivate Ursus, because Pol-Mot mainly took over the trademark in 2011, when the Ursus plants themselves were practically bankrupt.

The website farmer.pl emphasizes that “the last tractor left the factory in Lublin in 2022, and the plant in Dobre Miasto in Warmia is still successfully producing machines.” Farmer.pl refers to data from CEPiK, which shows that last year Ursus increased its share in the domestic trailer market to approximately 1.5%. In 2023, 91 trailers were sold, and in 2022 there were 37 of them. “According to the representatives of Ursus SA in bankruptcy, approximately 10 balers and 20 trailers leave Dobre Miasto every month,” notes farmer.pl.

