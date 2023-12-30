Lego nebo style graphics from PS1 – SMARTmania.cz

#Lego #nebo #style #graphics #PS1 #SMARTmania.cz

GTA 6 barely showed up in the first trailer, but it’s already a video game phenomenon

Creative users from the depths of the Internet bring fresh views of GTA 6

They show what the game might look like in the Lego world or in 2000s graphics

The release of the trailer for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 video game is definitely one of the biggest cultural events of the year, and without a doubt, it’s the number one gaming event. The 90-second trailer on the official Rockstar Games developer channel has 160 million views and 11 million likes in the three weeks since its release. However, thanks to people’s creativity, we can look at the trailer from other points of view.

At the end of 2023, the Polygon server collected the most interesting remakes of the trailer for GTA 6. Whether it is a trailer in the graphics and engine of previous parts (eg GTA 4, GTA San Andreas, etc.), or a remake in the style of Minecraft or The Sims 4. We will now take a look at the funniest remakes.

GTA 6 like other GTA

Probably the most plausible remake is GTA 6 in the style of GTA 5. The main characters Michael, Trevor and Franklin appear in the trailer, we know locations from Los Santos and the surrounding area and, of course, animals that already played a role in the previous Grand Theft Auto from 2013. Just alligators are replaced here by, for example, a predatory cougar.

The graphics of GTA 4 are already quite outdated, but the remake of the new trailer in the engine of this game reminds us well that this was definitely one of the best parts of the whole series. The author of the video, YouTube channel Mistor78, did well with the main characters Roman and Nic and with the beautiful panoramas of Liberty City, which takes its inspiration from New York. The GTA San Andreas-style trailer looks no less iconic.

The past installments of the Grand Theft Auto series have fairly decent options for reworking scene by scene. But what if someone takes the footage from another big game from Rockstar – Red Dead Redemption 2. Although the remake in the style of a western game feels like a trailer for a completely different title, it is still an impressive sight.

GTA 6 like other games

The trailer for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto in the style of other games is a challenge in itself. YouTuber ItzDodgerz took care of a really interesting feat, grafting scenes from the trailer into what is probably the most famous game today: Fortnite. The result looks likeable, it’s a shame only the second half, in which a movie trailer for Fortnite itself is used and it has nothing to do with GTA.

On the contrary, the peak of creativity is represented by a sample converted into the Minecraft game. As you probably know, it allows you to build almost anything from the blocks. The creator of Zinny took to YouTube to build the backdrops for his own trailer. He even incorporated the story essence of two bandits on the run into it.

There is also a lot of creativity in the demo by user DrGluon, which presents the world of GTA 6 in the style of The Sims 4. There is also the iconic theme song Love Is a Long Road by Tom Petty, and in the second half of the video you can see a 1:1 comparison.

Lego Grand Theft Auto 6

Now watch out because this one is special. It’s fairly common for blockbuster movies to be immortalized in the Lego world as video games. This happened in the case of Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and Star Wars. However, the YouTuber World of Shrimpy processed the entire GTA 6 trailer in Lego form using a combination of computer and stop motion animation. He said it took him a little over 2 weeks to work on the video.

Reminiscences will be warmed by, for example, a remake of the graphics in which video games were commonly released at the end of the 90s of the last century. This is what GTA 6 could look like if it was released for example in 2000 on the PlayStation 1 console.

But to make the experience complete, you also have to imagine playing such a game on a vintage CRT TV with a curved screen. And it is also worth remembering that some such televisions around the year 2000 had a ridiculous diagonal of around 15″ by today’s standards.

The anticipated urban gangster action Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to be released during 2025, as the creators announced at the end of the official trailer in early December of this year. However, given that the only trailer for GTA 6 so far has the number “1” in the title, we can definitely expect at least one full-fledged demo by 2025.

