Lego zoo by Michael from Almelo is the largest in the world: ‘I want even bigger’ | Hellendoorn

No less than 3,704 hectares is the area of ​​the largest zoo in the world, The Wilds, in the American state of Ohio. No, Lego fanatic Michael Nienhuis (51) from Almelo cannot match that. His Lego zoo is ‘only’ 6 square meters. But that toy zoo is indeed the largest of its kind in the world and it attracts hundreds of visitors to the Winter Bricks fair in Nijverdal.

Fleur Rutenfrans 28-12-23, 5:00 PM Last update: 28-12-23, 5:44 PM

