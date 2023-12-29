Lego zoo by Michael from Almelo is the largest in the world: ‘I want even bigger’ | Hellendoorn

#Lego #zoo #Michael #Almelo #largest #world #bigger #Hellendoorn

No less than 3,704 hectares is the area of ​​the largest zoo in the world, The Wilds, in the American state of Ohio. No, Lego fanatic Michael Nienhuis (51) from Almelo cannot match that. His Lego zoo is ‘only’ 6 square meters. But that toy zoo is indeed the largest of its kind in the world and it attracts hundreds of visitors to the Winter Bricks fair in Nijverdal.

Fleur Rutenfrans 28-12-23, 5:00 PM Last update: 28-12-23, 5:44 PM

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access

Also Read:  Code Yellow and Code Orange warnings of strong wind and blizzard, in Alba and other counties in the country, until Monday night

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Say Hi to Body Goals! Get a Fit Body with Hiit Sports!
Say Hi to Body Goals! Get a Fit Body with Hiit Sports!
Posted on
Wife Bruce Willis is grateful to followers for support during illness | Stars
Wife Bruce Willis is grateful to followers for support during illness | Stars
Posted on
Peruvian national team: Son of Ricardo Gareca reacted surprisingly to the officialization of Jorge Fossati as coach of Peru
Peruvian national team: Son of Ricardo Gareca reacted surprisingly to the officialization of Jorge Fossati as coach of Peru
Posted on
Here is the list of 3 types of coffee to ban from your shopping list
Here is the list of 3 types of coffee to ban from your shopping list
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News